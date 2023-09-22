FBS Joins Forces with Education Africa to Empower Youth in Orange Farm

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - Media OutReach - 22 September 2023 - FBS, a leading global broker, and Education Africa, a renowned educational nonprofit organization, announce their collaboration to make real change happen for children and teenagers in the Johannesburg township, Orange Farm. This partnership represents a significant step towards providing quality education and equal opportunities to underserved communities.



Masibambane College Students

In September, FBS and Education Africa solidified their commitment to educational accessibility and excellence by establishing a partnership. As part of this agreement, FBS will make monetary contributions to support the students of Masibambane College, in Orange Farm founded by Education Africa and partnered with St John's College. Since 2019, Masibambane College has been laying the groundwork to transform the College into a STEM Educational Centre of Excellence.



The first donation from FBS has been utilized to acquire essential school supplies, including stationery and exercise books, that will be used by the entirety of Masibambane College. These school resources will equip young learners with crucial resources, as they advance on their STEM journey, a core dimension of the school's curriculum.



To mark the commencement of this collaborative endeavor, the FBS Team paid a visit to Masibambane School on September 20, engaging with young learners and enjoying a guided tour of the school. This meeting marks the official handover of the donated supplies and symbolizes the commencement of a collaborative journey towards making STEM education accessible at the school.



Diego Lima, FBS Business Development Lead in the African Region, comments on this charity partnership, "FBS is delighted to partner with Education Africa in supporting Masibambane College on its STEM journey. As the global fintech platform and financial services provider, we understand the role of quality education as the cornerstone of global development. Investing in STEM education, we are helping young learners to be more prepared to fit into the tech-driven job market in the future. FBS is committed to making a positive impact in local communities."



"Education Africa is thrilled to partner with FBS in our shared mission to provide quality education to underserved communities. It is easy to forget that Masibambane College is entirely dependent on donor support, but this partnership will enable us to further enhance our school and empower students with the skills they need to excel. Together, we will certainly Make real change Happen," adds James Urdang, Founder & CEO of Education Africa.



The learners at Masibambane College were thrilled to hear of the donation to the school and are equally as grateful, David Jennings, Executive Head of Masibambane College stated that "On behalf of Masibambane College, I would like to express my sincere and heartfelt gratitude for your generous donation to our school. Your kind gesture will go a long way in supporting the education of our learners and it is heartwarming to acknowledge organizations such as FBS who care for the education of our future generations."



FBS is proud to align its philanthropic efforts with Education Africa's mission to expand Masibambane College's capacity, transforming it into a STEM Educational Centre of Excellence. This partnership exemplifies a shared commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal of ensuring equal access to quality education and eliminating disparities.



About FBS

FBS is a licensed worldwide broker with over 14 years of experience and more than 75 international awards. FBS is steadily developing as one of the market's most trusted brokers, with its traders numbering more than 27,000,000 and its partners exceeding 500,000 around the globe. The annual trading volume of FBS clients is over $8.9 trillion. FBS is also the Official Partner of Leicester City Football Club.



About Education Africa

Education Africa is a non-profit organization with a proud track record of successful delivery on its thriving projects. Established in 1992, Education Africa strives to reach and uplift the poorest of the poor. Delivering economy-focused education, it assists those most in need with opportunities to improve their access to relevant education, thus enabling them to participate in the global economy and become global citizens and competitive, productive elements in the job market.