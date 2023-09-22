Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market Size Growth to Fuel Lucrative Revenues in the Future

The Global “Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market” 2023 Research Report provides a comprehensive and professional analysis of the current market scenario. It examines the development plans, policies, manufacturing processes, and price structures related to Cognitive Informatics. The report analyzes various factors such as market growth, consumption volume, market size, revenue, market share, market trends, and industry cost structures from 2023 to 2031. It offers in-depth research on the global market and its competitive landscape. With a detailed analysis, this report assesses the market’s potential and future prospects from multiple perspectives.

This comprehensive market research report by Report Ocean Research provides a detailed analysis of the global Alzheimer's therapeutics market. It covers various segments, including molecule type, distribution channel, and region, while identifying key market players such as Eisai Co. Ltd, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly & Company, Johnson & Johnson, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, H. Lundbeck A/S, TauRx Therapeutics Ltd, and Allergan.

Market Overview

The report predicts that the global Alzheimer’s therapeutics market will experience a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.0% during the forecast period. The market has witnessed steady growth in recent years, driven by an increase in the geriatric population and a promising drug development pipeline.

Estimates indicate that up to 5.5 million Americans aged 65 and above could have Alzheimer’s disease. The growing geriatric population and a promising drug development pipeline are expected to boost market growth. Additionally, emerging diagnostic technologies and investments in biomarkers for drug development offer opportunities for market development. However, challenges such as failures of late-stage drugs and limited awareness about Alzheimer’s disease hinder market growth.

Major market players, including Eisai Co. Ltd, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly & Company, Johnson & Johnson, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, H. Lundbeck A/S, TauRx Therapeutics Ltd, and Allergan, contribute significantly to market revenue.

Regional Insights

In 2018, North America dominated the global Alzheimer’s therapeutics market, with the United States being a major contributor due to its access to high-quality healthcare and excellent reimbursement facilities. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate, driven by a large patient pool and increased healthcare expenditure.

Segmentation

By Molecule Type

Cholinesterase Inhibitors

NMDA Receptor Antagonists

Others

Cholinesterase inhibitors held the largest market share among molecule types used for Alzheimer’s disease treatment in 2018. These inhibitors may also help improve neuropsychiatric symptoms such as depression or agitation.

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

E-Pharmacies

E-Pharmacies are increasingly adopted in many countries due to their convenience and flexible accessibility.

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Competitive Analysis

The Federal Government has led study initiatives on Alzheimer’s disease through the National Institute for Aging (NIA) at the National Institutes for Health (NIH). Various research activities are conducted through NIA-supported Alzheimer Research Centers across the US, focusing on the causes, diagnosis, treatment, and management of the disease. NIA also supports the Alzheimer Clinical Trials Consortium, aimed at accelerating and expanding Alzheimer’s and associated dementia research and therapies. In 2015, the NIH allocated approximately $589 million to Alzheimer’s disease research initiatives, which included contributions from the Alzheimer’s Association and the Federal Ministry of Health.

Key Takeaways

The Alzheimer’s therapeutics market is shifting towards less invasive procedures.

Treatment costs are high, and reimbursement scenarios are inconsistent.

Leading products such as Aricept, Exelon, and Reminyl dominate the industry.

Combination therapy is increasingly recommended for Alzheimer’s disease patients.

Key Stakeholders

Healthcare Providers

Medical Device Manufacturers

Hospitals and Clinics

Research and Consulting Firms

Government Agencies

Patient Advocacy Groups

