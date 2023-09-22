Immunoassay Market Big Money to be Made as Market Size Continues to Surge

The Global “Immunoassay Market” 2023 Research Report provides a comprehensive and professional analysis of the current market scenario. It examines the development plans, policies, manufacturing processes, and price structures related to Cognitive Informatics. The report analyzes various factors such as market growth, consumption volume, market size, revenue, market share, market trends, and industry cost structures from 2023 to 2031. It offers in-depth research on the global market and its competitive landscape. With a detailed analysis, this report assesses the market’s potential and future prospects from multiple perspectives.

This comprehensive market research report by Report Ocean Research provides detailed insights into the global immunoassay market. The report segments the market based on products and services, applications, end-users, and regions. Key players in the field include Roche Diagnostics, bioMerieux SA, Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson & Company, and Siemens Healthineers.

Market Overview

The report predicts that the global immunoassay market will experience a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.0% between 2019 and 2025. The market is driven by factors such as a growing patient base, technological advancements, the increasing importance of companion diagnostics, product innovations, and a rising elderly population.

Immunoassay remains one of the most widely used techniques for disease diagnosis and monitoring treatment effectiveness. Market leaders are focusing on product launches and strategic collaborations to bolster their positions. Major revenue in the market is generated by key players such as Roche Diagnostics, bioMerieux SA, Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson & Company, and Siemens Healthineers.

Regional Insights

In 2018, North America dominated the global immunoassay market, with the United States playing a significant role due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, widespread use of immunoassays in clinical diagnostics, and favorable reimbursement policies. The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by a large patient population and increased healthcare spending.

Segmentation

By Products and Services:

Instruments

Reagents and Kits

Software and Services

Reagents and kits held a significant market share in 2018, primarily due to the recurring need for assay kits and reagents, the rise in chronic and infectious diseases, and the increasing number of immunoassay tests.

By Applications:

Oncology

Infectious Disease Testing

Cardiology

Endocrinology

Autoimmune Disease

Other Applications

Infectious disease testing was the leading application segment in 2018, while oncology is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period, driven by technological advancements enabling precise cancer detection and the rising global cancer incidence.

By End-users:

Hospitals and Laboratories

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Other End-users

Hospitals and laboratories accounted for over 30% of the market share in 2018 and are expected to maintain their dominant position through 2025.

Competitive Analysis

The immunoassay market is growing steadily with a mid-single-digit CAGR during the forecast period. Market players are actively engaged in research and development to introduce innovative products. Technological advancements have led to strategic collaborations, new product launches, and increased funding. For example, Beckman Coulter launched the Access PCT assay for sepsis identification and management in March 2019. Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced the Thermo Scientific CEDIA Mitragynine (Kratom) assay for drugs of abuse testing in April 2019. Bio-Techne Corporation and Cygnus Technologies announced a partnership for quantifying Chinese Hamster Ovary Host Cell Proteins (CHO-HCP) using the Ella immunoassay platform in August 2019.

Key Takeaways

The immunoassay market is highly competitive, with players vying for market share through intense competition, technological advancements, evolving government policies, and price considerations.

High capital investment, implementation, and maintenance costs deter new entrants from the market.

Key Stakeholders

Healthcare Providers

Medical Device Manufacturers

Hospitals and Clinics

Research and Consulting Firms

Government Agencies

Patient Advocacy Groups

Key questions answered in the Market are:

What is the consumer buying behaviors and preferences in the market?

What are the key success factors and critical considerations for market entry or expansion?

What are the potential risks and challenges for market participants?

What are the investment opportunities and potential returns in the market?

What are the market segmentation strategies and target market identification?

What are the marketing and advertising strategies employed by successful market players?

What are the market entry barriers and competitive intensity?

What are the market forecasts and projections for the future?

What are the recommended strategies for market participants to achieve success?

