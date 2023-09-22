Paving the Road Ahead: Global Spare Parts Logistics Market 2031

Introduction

The global spare parts logistics market, which was valued at $21.3 billion in 2021, is projected to grow to $36.9 billion by 2030. This growth, at a steady CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2030, is fueled by several key drivers. Government incentives, increasing regional demand, and the cost-effective availability of raw materials are anticipated to drive growth in the light-duty vehicle sector, subsequently boosting the demand for spare parts throughout the forecast period.

Major Market Players

Key players shaping the dynamics of the spare parts logistics market include:

Sumitomo

Denso

Magna International Inc.

NTN Corp.

Mando

Hyundai Wia

MRF

TVS

Bharat Forge

Continental AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

DENSO Corporation

Lear Corporation

Market Dynamics

Driving Market Growth:

Government Incentives: Government policies and incentives aimed at supporting the automotive industry, particularly in light-duty vehicles, are expected to spur demand for spare parts. Regional Demand: Rising regional demand, especially in emerging markets, contributes significantly to the growth of the spare parts logistics market. Availability of Raw Materials: Easy and cost-effective access to raw materials boosts manufacturing activities, driving the need for efficient spare parts logistics.

Market Segmentation

The spare parts logistics market is segmented based on various factors:

By Type:

Motor Vehicle Engine

Power Train & Parts

Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment

Others

By Application Type:

Industrial Sector

Technology Industry

Automotive Sector

Others

By Service Channel:

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Aftermarket

Regional Analysis

Regions making significant contributions to the growth of the spare parts logistics market include:

North America : The United States, Canada, and Mexico are expected to see substantial growth, driven by government support and increased demand for spare parts in the automotive industry.

: The United States, Canada, and Mexico are expected to see substantial growth, driven by government support and increased demand for spare parts in the automotive industry. Europe : The UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Russia are key markets, with a strong focus on automotive manufacturing and technological advancements.

: The UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Russia are key markets, with a strong focus on automotive manufacturing and technological advancements. Asia-Pacific : China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and other countries are witnessing rapid growth in spare parts logistics due to their burgeoning industrial sectors.

: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and other countries are witnessing rapid growth in spare parts logistics due to their burgeoning industrial sectors. South America : Brazil and Argentina are emerging markets with a growing automotive industry, contributing to the demand for spare parts logistics.

: Brazil and Argentina are emerging markets with a growing automotive industry, contributing to the demand for spare parts logistics. Middle East & Africa: The UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and other nations show potential for growth in the spare parts logistics market as their industrial sectors expand.

Conclusion

The global spare parts logistics market is on a trajectory of steady growth, driven by government incentives, regional demand, and the accessibility of raw materials. As the automotive industry continues to evolve, the need for efficient logistics solutions for spare parts becomes increasingly vital. With emerging markets playing a pivotal role in this growth, the spare parts logistics sector is set to flourish in the coming years, creating opportunities for stakeholders across the globe.

