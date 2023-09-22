CMOS Image Sensor Market Anticipating the Epic Growth of Market Size in the Years Ahead

The Global “CMOS Image Sensor Market” 2023 Research Report provides a comprehensive and professional analysis of the current market scenario. It examines the development plans, policies, manufacturing processes, and price structures related to Cognitive Informatics. The report analyzes various factors such as market growth, consumption volume, market size, revenue, market share, market trends, and industry cost structures from 2023 to 2031. It offers in-depth research on the global market and its competitive landscape. With a detailed analysis, this report assesses the market’s potential and future prospects from multiple perspectives.

This comprehensive market research report delves into the global CMOS Image Sensor market, providing insights into various facets including technology, application, and regional dynamics.

Market Overview

The global CMOS Image Sensor market is poised to grow steadily at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of more than 8.4% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. CMOS Image Sensors have become the digital eyes of vision-based intelligent systems, impacting various industries. The market is driven by:

Rising Adoption of Smartphones with Advanced Camera Systems: The trend towards dual and triple-camera systems in smartphones boosts the demand for CMOS Image Sensors. Growth of Vision-Based ADAS Applications: The potential of vision-based Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) applications fuels market growth. Shift towards Intelligent Video Surveillance: The transition to intelligent video surveillance solutions enhances the market’s potential.

Image-based sensing has become a crucial data source for numerous applications across industries. Automotive applications are gaining market share due to the increasing adoption of image sensor-based ADAS and the commercialization of autonomous vehicles. Applications include driver state monitoring, night vision, object detection, parking assistance, lane change assistance, and more. For instance, high dynamic range CMOS sensors are used to identify vehicles in challenging conditions like fog and glare from headlights.

Sony dominates the global CMOS Image Sensor market, primarily due to its leadership in the mobile phone segment. While CMOS Image Sensors were initially limited to smartphones until 2016, their usage has expanded to various applications, including automotive, surveillance, AR/VR, and more. Emerging players focus on strengthening their market position with innovative technologies tailored to specific applications.

The evolving landscape of driver assistance solutions further enhances the market potential of CMOS Image Sensors. Manufacturers increasingly develop automotive-grade image sensor product lines with advanced features like dual conversion gain (DCG) technology, artifact-free motion capture, LED flicker mitigation (LFM), and others.

Market Segmentation

Technology

Frontside-Illuminated (FSI) CMOS Image Sensor

Backside-Illuminated (BSI) CMOS Image Sensor

In 2018, the Backside-Illuminated (BSI) CMOS Image Sensor segment dominated the market, known for superior performance in low-light conditions. It is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 10.0%.

Application

Mobile & Computing

Industrial/Aerospace/Defense

Automotive

Medical

Security & Surveillance

Others

The Mobile & Computing segment held more than 75% of the market share in 2018 and is projected to continue its dominance. The increasing adoption of smartphones with tri/four cameras and the integration of 3D sensing technology contribute to its prominence.

Regional Outlook

Americas

Asia Pacific

Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA)

Asia Pacific led the global CMOS Image Sensor market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance. The region’s high smartphone penetration and the presence of major smartphone manufacturers contribute significantly to its leadership.

Competitive Landscape

The report offers comprehensive insights into the CMOS Image Sensor market. Vendors focus on expanding their product portfolios for various applications. Technological advancements include the development of smaller pixel technologies, global shutter CMOS Image Sensors with dual in-pixel charge domain memory, and ultra-thin designs.

Key Vendors

Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation

SAMSUNG

OmniVision Technologies, Inc.

ON Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

Panasonic Corporation

SK HYNIX INC

GalaxyCore Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc.

SmartSens Technology

Benefits

This report provides an in-depth analysis of CMOS Image Sensor market vendors, encompassing financial health, business units, key priorities, SWOT analysis, strategies, competitive landscape, and market insights. It serves as a valuable resource for venture capitalists, CMOS Image Sensor manufacturers, foundries, assembly, and test service companies, offering a deeper understanding of revenue opportunities across different segments and aiding in informed decision-making.

Key Segments of the Report

Global CMOS Image Sensor Market, By Technology Frontside-Illuminated (FSI) CMOS Sensor Backside-Illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor

Global CMOS Image Sensor Market, By Application Mobile & Computing Industrial/Aerospace/Defense Automotive Medical Security & Surveillance Others

Global CMOS Image Sensor Market, By Geography Americas Asia Pacific Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA)



