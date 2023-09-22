Retail Analytics Market Forecasting the Future of Market Size, A Game-Changer for Business

The Global “Retail Analytics Market” 2023 Research Report provides a comprehensive and professional analysis of the current market scenario. It examines the development plans, policies, manufacturing processes, and price structures related to Cognitive Informatics. The report analyzes various factors such as market growth, consumption volume, market size, revenue, market share, market trends, and industry cost structures from 2023 to 2031. It offers in-depth research on the global market and its competitive landscape. With a detailed analysis, this report assesses the market’s potential and future prospects from multiple perspectives.

The global retail analytics market is undergoing a transformation, propelled by factors such as the adoption of IoT, Wi-Fi, and RFID tags. Advanced technologies, including cloud-based analytics, are increasingly shaping the retail landscape. This report delves into the market, exploring its segmentation based on organization size, deployment mode, application, business process, and geography.

Market Outlook

According to Report Ocean Research, the global retail analytics market is poised to grow at a robust rate of over 18% during the forecast period, reaching a valuation exceeding $9.5 billion by 2025. The market’s momentum is driven by innovations like video analytics technology, deployed by retailers like Sephora to monitor real-time customer behavior. The use of AXIS cameras in stores to track customer movements exemplifies the integration of technology for data-driven decision-making.

Regional Insights

North America: Leading the market, this region, especially the US, benefits from a high number of technology innovators and extensive retail analytics adoption to enhance customer experiences.

Asia Pacific: Witnessing rapid growth due to the increasing adoption of retail analytics solutions, APAC, with countries like China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia, is poised for transformation.

Competitive Landscape

Major players are actively developing products and investments in the retail analytics market, which is expected to flourish in the coming years. Key vendors include SAP, Mindtree, Happiest Minds, Capillary Technologies, BRIDGEi2i, IBM, Oracle, MicroStrategy, Zebra Technologies, and Fujitsu. These companies offer retail analytics solutions across various functions.

Segmentation by Deployment

On-Premises: This traditional approach is still prevalent among organizations concerned with security.

Cloud-Based: Witnessing significant growth due to its cost-effectiveness and user-friendly deployment.

Segmentation by Organization Size

SMEs: Embracing cloud-based solutions for their affordability and user-friendliness.

Embracing cloud-based solutions for their affordability and user-friendliness. Large Enterprises: Exploring comprehensive retail analytics solutions.

Segmentation by Application

Pricing: Optimizing pricing strategies.

Optimizing pricing strategies. Merchandising: Enhancing product displays and layouts.

Enhancing product displays and layouts. Customer Engagement: Leveraging AI and analytics for customer insights.

Leveraging AI and analytics for customer insights. Inventory: Streamlining inventory management.

Streamlining inventory management. Others: Encompassing various retail functions.

Segmentation by Business Process

Finance: Streamlining financial operations.

Streamlining financial operations. Marketing: Employing analytics for marketing campaigns.

Employing analytics for marketing campaigns. Sales: Enhancing sales strategies.

Enhancing sales strategies. Others: Covering aspects like store and supply chain management.

Retail Analytics Market Insights

Retail analytics empower retailers to understand customer demand, manage resources in real-time, optimize inventory, and identify buying patterns. However, challenges include the high deployment cost and the need for better workforce understanding of customer behavior.

The adoption of new-age technologies, such as AI, is transforming brick-and-mortar retailers into omnichannel players. For instance, Sephora has introduced connected boutiques, providing mobile-enabled experiences and personalized digital makeover suggestions.

As retailers globally shift from traditional models to embrace new-age technologies and omnichannel strategies, the demand for retail analytics is set to soar. Rapid adoption of AI, cloud, and other technologies is reshaping the retail landscape. This report provides insights into the market’s challenges and drivers, offering a comprehensive view of this dynamic industry.

