Data Center Colocation Market Embracing the Future of Market Size Strategies for Epic Growth

The Global “Data Center Colocation Market” 2023 Research Report provides a comprehensive and professional analysis of the current market scenario. It examines the development plans, policies, manufacturing processes, and price structures related to Cognitive Informatics. The report analyzes various factors such as market growth, consumption volume, market size, revenue, market share, market trends, and industry cost structures from 2023 to 2031. It offers in-depth research on the global market and its competitive landscape. With a detailed analysis, this report assesses the market’s potential and future prospects from multiple perspectives.

The global data center colocation market is undergoing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand from organizations aiming to reduce the costs associated with hosting servers and storage. This report delves into the market, examining its segmentation based on tier, industry, and region.

Market Overview

According to Report Ocean Research, the global data center colocation market is projected to witness a robust CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. This surge in the colocation market is propelled by organizations seeking efficient hosting solutions. Colocation vendors offer power, cooling, and a suitable environment for clients’ hardware equipment, alongside high-speed data bandwidth.

Regional Insights

North America: With numerous tier I companies, the data center colocation market is set to surge in the US and Canada. Enterprises in this region are actively seeking cost-saving opportunities in server hosting and data storage.

Asia Pacific: Anticipating substantial growth, Asia Pacific, especially China, India, and Australia, is capitalizing on IT infrastructure outsourcing investments. The region's data center colocation market is thriving with the emergence of large enterprises and expanding customer bases.

Competitive Landscape

Major players are pursuing organic growth strategies, including market expansion, to enhance their position in the data center colocation market. This approach is particularly beneficial for large enterprises seeking scalable IT infrastructure solutions without migrating to the cloud.

Key Vendors

Equinix

Digital Realty Trust

China Telecom

Century Link

China Unicom

Verizon

NTT Communications

BT

Interxion

CtrlS

These companies are at the forefront of the market, leveraging cutting-edge infrastructure for power, cooling, energy management, and ensuring server uptime.

Segmentation by Tier

Tier I & Tier II Data Center

Tier III Data Center

Tier IV Data Center

The Tier IV segment is poised for the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by enterprises seeking data center hosting outsourcing solutions.

Segmentation by Industry

BFSI

IT & ITeS

Government & Defense

Healthcare

Retail & E-commerce

Manufacturing

Others

The IT & ITeS segment holds the largest market share in 2019, a trend that is expected to persist throughout the forecast period.

Market Insights

Data center colocation offers a robust alternative for hosting on-premises infrastructure, particularly attractive to large enterprises. It allows for easy scalability, making it an ideal choice for organizations looking to expand their IT infrastructure without transitioning to the cloud.

While concerns about data control persist, colocation vendors offer advantages such as rapid maintenance and repair. In Europe, GDPR regulations are driving organizations to establish data center equipment within the region, resulting in substantial growth in the European market.

Tier IV data centers are experiencing a surge in demand as more enterprises seek to outsource their data center hosting. Coupled with hyperconverged infrastructure, the establishment of tier IV data centers is on the rise.

This report offers an in-depth analysis of the data center colocation market, examining its size based on tier, industry, and region. Furthermore, it discusses the significant challenges affecting market growth.

