Paving the Way: Global Automotive Suspension Market 2031

Introduction

The global automotive suspension market, valued at $59.2 billion in 2021, is poised to reach $79.5 billion by 2030, marking a steady growth at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. This growth is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for vehicle comfort and safety, the need to enhance vehicle control, and the desire to offer passengers a smooth ride experience. Additionally, the rising adoption of air suspension systems in heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs) and the evolving landscape of automotive production will contribute to the expansion of the global automotive suspension industry.

Major Market Players

Key players shaping the automotive suspension market include:

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Thyssenkrupp AG

BENTELER

Tenneco Inc

Continental AG

KYB Corporation

Mando Corporation

Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

Showa Corporation

Ohlins USA Inc.

Endurance Technologies

Hendrickson

Market Dynamics

Driving Market Growth:

Vehicle Comfort and Safety: The increasing consumer demand for comfortable and safe vehicles is a significant driver. Suspension systems play a crucial role in ensuring a smooth and secure ride. Vehicle Control: Automotive suspension systems contribute to better vehicle control, stability, and handling, which are highly valued by both consumers and manufacturers. Adoption of Air Suspension: Heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs) are increasingly adopting air suspension systems for their ability to provide adjustable ride heights and improved load-bearing capacity. Evolving Automotive Production: The automotive industry is undergoing significant changes, including the introduction of electric and hybrid vehicles, which require advanced suspension systems to cater to their unique needs.

Market Segmentation

The automotive suspension market is segmented based on various factors:

By ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) Vehicle Type:

Passenger cars

Light commercial vehicles (LCV)

Heavy commercial vehicles (HCV)

By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle:

BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle)

HEV (Hybrid Electric Vehicle)

PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle)

By Architecture:

MacPherson Strut

Double Wishbone

MultiLink

Twist Beam/Torsion Beam

Leaf Spring Suspension

Air Suspension

Regional Analysis

Key regions driving the growth of the automotive suspension market include:

North America : The United States, Canada, and Mexico are witnessing increasing demand for advanced suspension systems, driven by consumer preferences for comfortable and safe vehicles.

: The United States, Canada, and Mexico are witnessing increasing demand for advanced suspension systems, driven by consumer preferences for comfortable and safe vehicles. Europe : European countries such as the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Russia are experiencing a surge in the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles, fueling the demand for specialized suspension systems.

: European countries such as the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Russia are experiencing a surge in the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles, fueling the demand for specialized suspension systems. Asia-Pacific : China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and other nations in the Asia-Pacific region are embracing innovative suspension technologies to cater to their growing automotive markets.

: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and other nations in the Asia-Pacific region are embracing innovative suspension technologies to cater to their growing automotive markets. South America : Brazil, Argentina, and other South American countries are gradually adopting advanced suspension solutions for their vehicles.

: Brazil, Argentina, and other South American countries are gradually adopting advanced suspension solutions for their vehicles. Middle East & Africa: The UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and other regions are exploring the benefits of modern suspension systems for improved vehicle performance.

Conclusion

The global automotive suspension market is on a growth trajectory, driven by the rising demand for vehicle comfort, safety, and control. As the automotive industry continues to evolve with the introduction of electric and hybrid vehicles, the need for advanced suspension systems becomes paramount. Market players are innovating to meet these demands, offering a range of suspension architectures to cater to different vehicle types. The automotive suspension market presents opportunities for stakeholders to invest in a sector that enhances the driving experience and vehicle performance, making it a crucial component of the automotive landscape.

