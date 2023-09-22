In-Store Analytics Market Rise of Market Size Opportunities and Challenges for the Future

The Global “In-Store Analytics Market” 2023 Research Report provides a comprehensive and professional analysis of the current market scenario. It examines the development plans, policies, manufacturing processes, and price structures related to Cognitive Informatics. The report analyzes various factors such as market growth, consumption volume, market size, revenue, market share, market trends, and industry cost structures from 2023 to 2031. It offers in-depth research on the global market and its competitive landscape. With a detailed analysis, this report assesses the market’s potential and future prospects from multiple perspectives.

The global in-store analytics market is on the rise, with anticipated growth at a robust rate of over 21% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025, reaching a value exceeding $3 billion by 2025. This report offers an in-depth analysis of the market, examining key components, applications, deployment modes, and geographical insights.

Market Overview

The escalating adoption of advanced technologies, particularly cloud-based analytics, is a driving force behind the in-store analytics market. For instance, Walmart, a leading American retail corporation, deployed AI technology in April 2019 to monitor its retail stores in real-time, enhancing the overall customer buying experience.

Regional Insights

North America: With a substantial number of technology innovators and growing adoption of in-store analytics by retail corporations to elevate the customer buying journey, North America dominated the global in-store analytics market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the market are actively developing products and investing in the in-store analytics market, setting the stage for substantial growth in the coming years. Key players employ various strategies, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and more, to gain a competitive edge.

Key Vendors

SAP

Mindtree

Happiest Minds

Capillary Technologies

Celect

Capgemini

RetailNext

Sisense

Thinkinside

These companies provide in-store analytics solutions across various areas. The report also considers numerous other vendors based on their portfolios, geographic presence, distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in research and development.

Segmentation by Deployment

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

The cloud-based subsegment is expected to witness significant growth due to its cost-effectiveness and user-friendly deployment.

Segmentation by Application

Customer Management

Competitive Intelligence

Merchandising

Operations

Sales and Marketing

Others

Applications like Customer Management and Merchandising are projected to contribute significantly due to the increasing adoption of AI and analytics for customer insights.

Segmentation by Component

Solutions

Services

The solutions segment is poised for strong growth, enabling retailers to identify customer preferences effectively and devise strategies based on insights.

Market Insights

In-store analytics empowers retailers to comprehend customer demand in real-time, optimize product and resource management, and stimulate global market growth. The integration of AI and other innovative technologies into brick-and-mortar retail is enhancing the in-store experience and real-time customer demand prediction.

Europe is expected to witness substantial growth in the in-store analytics market as retailers transition from traditional brick-and-mortar concepts to advanced retail strategies. Rapid adoption of technologies such as AI and cloud computing is fueling the demand for in-store analytics.

As retailers expand their businesses, the adoption of in-store analytics solutions is on the rise. Amazon, for example, is planning to expand its cashier-less shopping experience in the UK.

The report explores the market concerning deployment, application, component, and regions, while also addressing the primary challenges and drivers influencing market growth.

Key questions answered in the Market are:

What is the consumer buying behaviors and preferences in the market?

What are the key success factors and critical considerations for market entry or expansion?

What are the potential risks and challenges for market participants?

What are the investment opportunities and potential returns in the market?

What are the market segmentation strategies and target market identification?

What are the marketing and advertising strategies employed by successful market players?

What are the market entry barriers and competitive intensity?

What are the market forecasts and projections for the future?

What are the recommended strategies for market participants to achieve success?

