Augmented Analytics Market Next Frontier of Market Size New Heights and Possibilities

The Global “Augmented Analytics Market” 2023 Research Report provides a comprehensive and professional analysis of the current market scenario. It examines the development plans, policies, manufacturing processes, and price structures related to Cognitive Informatics. The report analyzes various factors such as market growth, consumption volume, market size, revenue, market share, market trends, and industry cost structures from 2023 to 2031. It offers in-depth research on the global market and its competitive landscape. With a detailed analysis, this report assesses the market’s potential and future prospects from multiple perspectives.

Explore the dynamic landscape of the Global Augmented Analytics Market with a comprehensive report that delves into key segments, market leaders, and the forces shaping this data-driven domain.

Market Overview

Anticipated Growth: Predicted to surge with a CAGR exceeding 30% between 2019 and 2025, the global augmented analytics market is poised to surpass significant milestones, surpassing a valuation of $32 billion by 2025.

Data Extraction and Value Derivation: The market’s trajectory is propelled by organizations’ increasing need to extract and harness value from data. Augmented analytics leverages Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning (ML) to unearth customer insights, particularly in areas such as Business Process Management (BPM), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP).

Data Abundance: The proliferation of data through sensors and mobile applications has triggered global interest in technologies capable of filtering and utilizing this data for marketing and customer delight. Enterprise software vendors are intensifying their augmented analytics capabilities to meet this demand.

Regional Insights

North America

In 2019, North America held the largest share in the augmented analytics market. With a robust ecosystem of technology innovators and disruptors, the US and Canada are expected to witness rapid adoption of these analytics solutions. Enterprises in this region are actively seeking opportunities to monetize new revenue streams and diversify their product portfolios.

Asia Pacific

The Asia Pacific region is slated for substantial growth due to the market potential in countries like China, India, and Australia, coupled with investments in Internet of Things (IoT), mobility, and security. Augmented analytics, with its data-filtering capabilities, is becoming increasingly appealing to enterprises, which is expected to result in significant growth, especially among large and emerging companies.

Key Drivers

Mobile Devices: The proliferation of mobile devices and widespread internet connectivity is a significant driver for augmented analytics adoption.

Social Integration: The integration of social networking platforms has amplified the impact of augmented analytics across various sectors.

Market Readiness: Augmented analytics is on the cusp of market readiness, with growing recognition of its potential to drive engagement and loyalty.

Competitive Landscape

The augmented analytics market features a mix of established and emerging players focusing on digital technologies, including NLP, ML, and AI. Key players are adopting various strategies, including partnerships and acquisitions, to enhance their product offerings. Augmented analytics helps streamline various enterprise applications, making it especially valuable for large organizations where managing every process is challenging.

Market Segmentation

Component

Software: Augmented analytics software.

Augmented analytics software. Services: This segment is expected to experience higher growth, encompassing implementation, support and maintenance, and training and consulting services.

Deployment Type

Cloud: Cloud-based offerings are projected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period.

On-Premises: On-premises solutions are estimated to hold the largest market share in 2019.

Vertical

BFSI: The BFSI segment is expected to retain the largest market share in 2019 and beyond.

Telecom and IT: Augmented analytics is also gaining traction in the Telecom and IT sector.

Healthcare and Life Sciences: The healthcare and life sciences industry benefits from data-driven insights offered by augmented analytics.

Manufacturers are increasingly utilizing augmented analytics for data-driven decision-making.

Others: Augmented analytics is making inroads into various other industries.

Benefits of Augmented Analytics

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the augmented analytics market, which operates in a complex environment where automation, mobility, cloud, AI, and other technologies converge to offer innovative solutions. Augmented analytics empowers businesses to grow by analyzing customer data and business growth drivers. The report explores market size in terms of components, deployment types, industries, and regions. Additionally, it discusses the major challenges impacting market growth.

Regions/Countries Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East Africa

Latin America

Key Players

Salesforce

IBM

Microsoft

SAS

SAP

TIBCO Software

Qlik

Sisense

Microstrategy

ThoughtSpot

Gain comprehensive insights into the global augmented analytics market and equip yourself to navigate this evolving landscape with confidence.

