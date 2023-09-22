HR Analytics Market Revolutionizing Business Growth with Future Market Size

The Global “HR Analytics Market” 2023 Research Report provides a comprehensive and professional analysis of the current market scenario. It examines the development plans, policies, manufacturing processes, and price structures related to Cognitive Informatics. The report analyzes various factors such as market growth, consumption volume, market size, revenue, market share, market trends, and industry cost structures from 2023 to 2031. It offers in-depth research on the global market and its competitive landscape. With a detailed analysis, this report assesses the market’s potential and future prospects from multiple perspectives.

Embark on a comprehensive journey through the Global HR Analytics Market with this in-depth report. Discover key segments, major market players, and the factors influencing this dynamic landscape.

Market Overview

Anticipated Growth: Predicted to grow at a CAGR of approximately 12% between 2019 and 2025, the global HR analytics market is set to flourish. It is driven by factors such as gaining insights into the workforce, understanding the impact of organizational culture on productivity, and addressing employee turnover.

Challenges Ahead: While HR analytics promises substantial benefits, it faces obstacles such as safeguarding employee privacy and preventing misuse of information.

Terminology Clarification: HR analytics, workforce analytics, and people analytics are often used interchangeably, but they have distinct scopes. HR analytics focuses solely on HR department-managed data, such as training expenses and hiring times. Workforce analytics and HR analytics share the goal of enhancing employee experiences and retention rates but with a broader organizational scope.

Regional Insights

North America

In 2019, North America held the largest share of the global HR analytics market. Key drivers include the presence of major vendors like IBM, Oracle, and MicroStrategy, as well as technological advancements in the region.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The region’s HR professionals are increasingly adopting HR analytics solutions to identify the right talent with the necessary skill sets, thus making more data-driven decisions.

Key Drivers

Mobile Devices: The proliferation of mobile devices contributes to the growing adoption of HR analytics solutions.

Data-Driven Decision-Making: Organizations are increasingly relying on data-driven insights for HR-related decisions.

Organizations are increasingly relying on data-driven insights for HR-related decisions. Employee Experience: HR analytics enhances employee experiences and culture within organizations.

Competitive Landscape

The global HR analytics market boasts a mix of established and emerging players focusing on digital technologies. Major vendors are adopting diverse growth strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations, to solidify their market positions.

Market Segmentation

Component

Software: HR analytics software.

HR analytics software. Services: This segment, comprising integration and implementation, support and maintenance, and consulting, is expected to witness significant growth.

Application

Core HR: Estimated to hold the largest market share in 2019.

Workforce Management: Expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Organization Size

MSMEs: Expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Large Enterprises: Estimated to hold the largest market share due to their extensive workforce data.

Benefits of HR Analytics

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the HR analytics market, highlighting its role in enhancing employee experiences and culture within organizations. Analytics assists HR teams in better managing their human capital across various aspects, from recruitment to attendance tracking. The report examines the global HR analytics market based on software, services, application, organization size, and region. It also discusses the major challenges impacting market growth.

Regions/Countries Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

RoW (Rest of the World)

Key Players

SAP

Oracle

MicroStrategy

IBM

Tableau

Zoho

Crunchr

Talentsoft

Sisense

Sage Software

Navigate the global HR analytics market with confidence, armed with comprehensive insights into this evolving landscape.

Key questions answered in the Market are:

What is the consumer buying behaviors and preferences in the market?

What are the key success factors and critical considerations for market entry or expansion?

What are the potential risks and challenges for market participants?

What are the investment opportunities and potential returns in the market?

What are the market segmentation strategies and target market identification?

What are the marketing and advertising strategies employed by successful market players?

What are the market entry barriers and competitive intensity?

What are the market forecasts and projections for the future?

What are the recommended strategies for market participants to achieve success?

