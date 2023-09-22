Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/09/22 13:10
Chilean police carry puppies that will be trained as police dogs during a military parade on Army Day, and Independence Day, in Santiago, Chile, Tuesd...
A Venezuelan migrant laughs as she jokes with her husband, who gave her a few flowers he picked in the grass, as they wait along the rail lines in hop...
Armed members of "G9 and Family" march in a protest against Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (AP ...
Ballet dancers perform "Giselle" during the annual presentation at the Teresa Carreno Theater in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (AP Pho...
An Indigenous woman cries tears of happiness after learning that the Supreme Court ruled to enshrine Indigenous land rights, in Brasilia, Brazil, Thur...
A portrait of former Argentina dictator Rafael Videla is projected on a window of the Argentine Navy School of Mechanics, ESMA, Museum and Site of Mem...
A cultural and religious group of Afro-Brazilian cults performs during a Defense of Religious Freedom march at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Bra...
Family members of inmates cry during a raid of the Tocorón Penitentiary Center, in Tocorón, Venezuela, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. Soldiers carried out...
Indigenous people watch on a large television screen as the Supreme Court gets ready to decide on whether to overturn or maintain a ruling on the lega...
Heroic Military Academy cadets march in the annual Independence Day military parade in the capital's main square, the Zocalo, in Mexico City, Saturday...
An Aymara woman herds her cow on a drought-damaged field, in Villa Andrani, on the outskirts of El Alto, Bolivia, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. More than 80...

Sept 14 – 21, 2023

Chilean police carried puppies to be trained as police dogs during an Independence Day parade. Mexico's largest railroad suspended freight service after a upsurge in migrants hopping rides on north. Indigenous people in Brazil celebrated after the Supreme Court upheld their land rights. Armed gang members in Port-au-Prince marched against Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry. In Argentina, a detention and torture center during the country's last military dictatorship was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by Associated Press journalist Fabiola Sanchez in Mexico City.

