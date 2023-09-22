Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy to address Canada's parliament

Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Ottawa, for a schduled meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and to address the country's parliament.

The Ukrainian president is seeking further support for Kyiv's efforts to fend off Russia's invasion.

Zelenskyy arrived after wrapping up visits to the UN General Assembly in New York City, as well as to Congress and the White House in Washington.

Ukrainian local officials reported further overnight attacks by Russia, including in the eastern region of Donetsk and the southern region of Kherson.

Here are the main headlines concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Friday, September 22:

Zelenskyy arrives in Ottawa

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has landed in Canada to meet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau before going on to address the Canadian parliament in Ottawa.

Also on the agenda is a visit to Toronto to meet business leaders seeking to strengthen private-sector investment in Ukraine's future, the Canadian prime minister's office said. Zelenskyy is accompanied by the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska.

"Canada remains unwavering in our support to the people of Ukraine as they fight for their sovereignty and their democracy, as well as our shared values like respect for the rule of law, freedom, and self-determination," Trudeau said in a statement.

"I look forward to welcoming President Zelenskyy to Canada," Trudeau said in a statement ahead of the visit.

The visit is Zelenskyy's first to Canada since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

He previously gave a virtual address to the Canadian Parliament in the weeks that followed. He implored members of the House of Commons and Senate, as well as other guests present, for urgent assistance.

Russian attack in Donetsk region injures 13

A Russian attack on the town of Kurakhove has injured at least 13 people, including one who was pulled from the rubble.

Kurakhove's administrative chief Roman Padun said two strikes hit the town sparking a blaze, giving no details about what weapons had been used. Images posted on social media showed several buildings on fire.

Kurakhove — 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of the city of Donetsk — is near Maryinka, a town still held by Ukraine but under Russian attack for many months.

Strikes, one deadly, reported in southern regions of Ukraine

The governor of Ukraine's southern Kherson region says Russian forces have shelled the town of Zelenivka, killing one woman who was pulled from the rubble of her home.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's southern group of forces said a Russian missile had hit recreation facilities southwest of the Black Sea port of Odesa. No casualties were reported.

rc/jsi (dpa, AP, AFP, Reuters)