Taiwan wins 1st Asian Games soccer match in 65 years

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan on Thursday (Sept. 21) won its first soccer match at the Asia Games in 65 years with a 1-0 victory over Indonesia.

That day, Taiwan's team competed in its second match of the men's soccer group stage at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. Midfielder Chin Wen-yen (秦文彥) scored the sole goal of the game off a pass from striker Lin Wei-chieh (林偉傑) deep inside Indonesia's penalty area, reported CNA.



Lin Wei-chieh (right, back) celebrates after Chin Wen-yen (right, front) scores goal. (CNA photo)

The victory on Thursday marked the first time in 65 years that a Taiwan team has won a men's soccer match at the Asian Games. The last time it took gold in the finals was in 1958 in Tokyo, Japan, after its championship in 1954 in the Philippine capital of Manila, according to the news agency.

Taiwan's team qualified for the Asian Games in 1966 and 2018, which were held in Bangkok, Thailand, and Jakarta, Indonesia, respectively. However, in both cases, it was eliminated from the first round after failing to win a single match.



Team Taiwan players celebrate win. (CNA photo)

Taiwanese head coach Chen Jiunn-ming (陳俊明), who became emotional after the game, was cited by the news agency as saying that the country had waited 65 years for a win and he felt proud of the players. Chen said that this win will serve as motivation for Taiwanese soccer, which is currently in a slump.

Prior to this game, the squad had lost 0-2 to North Korea. The team will next face Kyrgyzstan on Sunday (Sept. 24) and if they win, they can secure a spot in the round of 16.



Players pose for team selfie after winning game. (CNA photo)