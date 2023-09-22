Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/09/22 10:09
Peoples take picture of Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium during light & show performance ahead of the 19th Asian Games along riverside in Hangzh...
Drummers perform during the torch relay for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. The Asian Games are set to go in China...
A dancer demonstrates at the OptiTrack booth with its motion tracking device on the first day mainly for the media and businesses during the Game Show...
Kashmiri Muslims offer special prayers locally known as "Khawaja-e-Digar" outside the shrine of Naqashband Sahib during an annual festival in Srinagar...
A man prepares to immerse in an artificial pond, an idol of elephant headed Hindu god Ganesha on the second day of ten days long Ganesh Chaturthi fest...
A teacher shouts slogans during a rally to demand the better protection of their rights near the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Se...
South Korean Marine's amphibious vehicles take part in a 73rd Incheon Landing Operations Commemoration ceremony in the sea off Incheon, South Korea Fr...
Climate activists gather to participate in Climate Justice March demanding an end to fossil fuels in Lalitpur, Nepal, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (AP Ph...
Protesters hold slogans as they join the global march to end fossil fuel on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Quezon city, Philippines. Tens of thousands of ...
Yaad Ali, 55, left, and his son Musikur Alam, 14, row a boat to collect drinking water in the floodwaters in Sandahkhaiti, a floating island village i...
Dengue patients receive treatment at Mugda Medical College and Hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Bangladesh is struggling with ...

Peoples take picture of Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium during light & show performance ahead of the 19th Asian Games along riverside in Hangzh...

Drummers perform during the torch relay for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. The Asian Games are set to go in China...

A dancer demonstrates at the OptiTrack booth with its motion tracking device on the first day mainly for the media and businesses during the Game Show...

Kashmiri Muslims offer special prayers locally known as "Khawaja-e-Digar" outside the shrine of Naqashband Sahib during an annual festival in Srinagar...

A man prepares to immerse in an artificial pond, an idol of elephant headed Hindu god Ganesha on the second day of ten days long Ganesh Chaturthi fest...

A teacher shouts slogans during a rally to demand the better protection of their rights near the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Se...

South Korean Marine's amphibious vehicles take part in a 73rd Incheon Landing Operations Commemoration ceremony in the sea off Incheon, South Korea Fr...

Climate activists gather to participate in Climate Justice March demanding an end to fossil fuels in Lalitpur, Nepal, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (AP Ph...

Protesters hold slogans as they join the global march to end fossil fuel on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Quezon city, Philippines. Tens of thousands of ...

Yaad Ali, 55, left, and his son Musikur Alam, 14, row a boat to collect drinking water in the floodwaters in Sandahkhaiti, a floating island village i...

Dengue patients receive treatment at Mugda Medical College and Hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Bangladesh is struggling with ...

Sept. 15-21, 2023

People take pictures during a light show and drummers perform ahead of the Asian Games taking place in Hangzhou, China. A dancer demonstrates a motion-tracking device at a trade show in Japan. South Korean amphibious vehicles taking part in a ceremony that marked the 73rd anniversary of the Incheon Landing led by U.S. Gen. Douglas MacArthur that eventually led to the recapture of Seoul from North Korean invaders during the Korean War.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selections were curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com