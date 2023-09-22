Alexa
China sends 32 military aircraft, 7 naval ships around Taiwan

10 Chengdu J-10, 4 Shenyang J-16 fighter jets crossed median line of the Taiwan Strait on Sept. 21

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/22 10:01
Four PLAAF Chengdu J-10 fighter jets fly in formation. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 32 Chinese military aircraft and seven naval vessels around the country between 6 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 21) and 6 a.m. Friday (Sept. 22).

The defense ministry said that 32 People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) military aircraft and seven People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels were detected. Of the detected aircraft, 24 crossed the median line or entered the north, southwest and southeast sectors of Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

The aircraft tracked in the ADIZ included one CASC Rainbow CH-4 reconnaissance drone, 10 Chengdu J-10 fighter jets, four Shenyang J-16 fighters, two Harbin BZK-005 Reconnaissance (RECCE) drones, two Sukhoi Su-30 combat jets, one Shaanxi Y-9 communication countermeasure aircraft (Y-9 CC), one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare aircraft (Y-8 ASW), two Xian H-6 bombers, and one Shaanxi KJ-500 early warning and control aircraft (KJ-500 AEW&C).

According to the flight path map, the CH-4 drone and some of the J-10 fighters and J-16 fighters crossed the northern and central areas of the median line. The remaining J-10 fighters and J-16 fighters crossed the southern section of the median line and entered the southwest sector of the ADIZ.

The BZK-005 drones crossed the southern end of the median line and flew into the southwest and southeast sectors of the ADIZ before returning on the same route they had started from and entering the Taiwan Strait. The SU-30 fighters, Y-9 CC, Y-8 ASW, and Xian H-6 bomber in the southwest section of the ADIZ. The KJ-500 flew in far southwest corner of the ADIZ to the northeast of the Dongsha Islands.

The MND said it monitored the situation with its intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance system and, in response, scrambled combat patrol aircraft, dispatched naval vessels, and deployed land-based air defense missile systems.

Since September 2020, Beijing has increasingly employed the use of "gray zone tactics" in the form of deployments of military aircraft and naval vessels over the median line and inside Taiwan's ADIZ. According to CSIS, gray zone tactics are “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resorting to direct and sizable use of force."

Flight paths of PLAAF aircraft as of 6 a.m. Friday. (MND image)
