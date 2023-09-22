Luxury Smartphone Maker VERTU's METAVERTU 2 Web3-friendly Smartphone Made a Debut in Singapore

Vertu's new web3 phone with AI capabilities as a "second brain"

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 22 September 2023 - The handmade luxury smartphone brand VERTU showcased its Web3-friendly smartphone, the METAVERTU 2 , at the recent inaugural Token2049 Singapore, said to be the largest crypto-focused event in the region. The handmade METAVERTU 2 luxury smartphone is the successor to the successful METAVERTU range, with its own decentralized operating system (DOS) with security at its core, made for every blockchain and Web3 savvy connoisseur. The stylish VERTU tote bag presented as a gift at the VERTU booth was highly popular in this well-attended event.Founded in 1998 from a strong telecommunications pedigree, the VERTU brand of mobile phones steadily became the status symbol of those who love to stay in touch with style. Today, the VERTU range encompasses luxury feature phones as well as highly customized Android smartphones that are handmade and customized to taste. The METAVERTU range of VERTU phones is a leap forward for Web3 adopters who need to communicate and transact in the Web3 universe and mainstream communications with security baked in.The first METAVERTU was touted to be the world's first Web3 phone, with two smart chips in one phone, a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC and an A5 encryption chip, for safety in blockchain and Web3 transactions and communications. The first METAVERTU offered luxury and materials for a luxurious tactile feel, and featured a robust memory and storage for the most demanding applications. The phones featured a seamless switch between the Android and Web3 worlds for partitioned security. And as many would understand what the Vertu experience truly is, all vertu phones come with British personal butler service. But METAVERTU 2 provides you with unparalleled Hybrid AI Bulter Service, Seamless integration of AI and human expertise for HNW usersThe METAVERTU 2 ups the ante, arguably the most secure crypto mobile phone, with a "unhackable" Secure Element (SE) chip that generates a bank-level encryption for signing, decryption, hardware-based random number generation, and a Zero-Knowledge Proof (ZK) capability.The Keybox feature stores local private keys within a hardware space based on the physical SE chip, and is isolated from the Android operating system to ensure maximum security for the blockchain private keys.All Web3 apps are managed in a separate Decentralized Operating System (DOS), again isolated from the Android operating system meant for all other Web2 apps and functionality. The METAVERTU 2 features a seamless switching between the two operating systems (DOS and Android), using different fingerprints, with features such as system camouflage, data destruction, and end-to-end encrypted communication.The METAVERTU 2 features I-DID, which is an irreplaceable identity that binds the I-DID with a user's mobile IMEI number, so users can access all Web3 dApps with the Web2 high-net worth user identity, without the need for repetitive registrations.For cryptocurrency adopters, the MPC Wallet frees the user from memorizing mnemonic phrases, , working with the Keybox feature for robust security for private keys.The METAVERTU 2 Web3 phone is also a developer haven, with programmability through open protocols to work with the embedded Hardware ZK, Trusted Oracle Protocol (TOP), ensuring the authenticity of every step of data flow through various components such as the TLS, Android, and SE Proof. Developers can access APIs for most Layer 1 (L1) and Layer 2 (L2) protocols. The I-DID Protocol is especially useful for developers to write code that may eliminate the likes of Sybil Attacks. Through dApp Store, developers can also showcase their dApps to attract users to download the dApps for use.The VERTU METAVERTU 2 will be available in October 2023. Users can make a reservation for the METAVERTU 2 now and get a chance to win a Bitcoin Blind Box. No deposits are required for reservations.For more information of METAVERTU 2, please visit https://vertu.com/pages/mobile-moment Hashtag: #metavertu #luxuryphone #web3

VERTU was founded in 1998 and has its headquarters and workshop in UK. In 2002, VERTU launched THE SIGNATURE, the world's first luxury mobile phone, creating a new category of luxury mobile phones that shows Vertu's pioneering spirit in the Brand's leadership, innovation, confidence and boldness. VERTU strives to perfect the brand's philosophy of "creating the extraordinary" in every detail, using the rarest and most exceptional materials, setting stringent testing standards, and insisting on artisanal craftsmanship, combining handcrafted craftsmanship, high-end performance and exclusive service. VERTU's luxury aesthetics are a constant in its DNA, while cutting-edge technology is a key driver of our progress. Visit vertu.com.



