No. 20 Miami tries to remain unbeaten at Temple in matchup of old Big East rivals

No. 20 Miami (3-0) at Temple (2-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Line: Miami by 23 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Miami, 13-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

It's a chance for Miami to move to 4-0 before it enters Atlantic Coast Conference play. Temple has a shot at ending a six-game losing streak against ranked opponents. The Owls' last win over an AP Top 25 team was 30-28 over Memphis on Oct. 12, 2019. In the six games against ranked teams since, they've been outscored 219-71.

KEY MATCHUP

Miami's offensive line vs. Temple's defensive front. When Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke has had time to throw this season, he's rarely misfired. The Owls have to find a way to keep him from getting into rhythm.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Miami: WR Xavier Restrepo. The senior never topped 100 receiving yards in his Miami career before doing it in each of Miami's last two games — 126 yards against Texas A&M on Sept. 9, then 120 against Bethune-Cookman on Sept. 14. He's now 61 yards shy of 1,000 for his career.

Temple: QB E.J. Warner. The son of Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, E.J. has thrown for 760 yards and four touchdowns this season. Warner threw for more than 3,000 yards and 18 touchdowns last season.

FACTS & FIGURES

Temple won the first meeting between the schools, 34-0 in 1930. Miami is 13-0 against the Owls since, winning by an average score of 44-10. ... This will be the 12th time in the 15 meetings between the schools that Miami entered as a ranked team. Temple has never been ranked when facing Miami and hasn't been ranked in the AP poll since December 2016. ... Miami is seeking its first 4-0 start since 2017, when it opened 10-0. ... Miami has scored at least 38 points in each of its first three games this season. It hasn't opened a season with four such games since 2002. ... The schools were supposed to play on the Hurricanes' home field in 2020, but that matchup was pushed back because of the pandemic. Temple is now scheduled to make that trip to Miami Gardens, Florida in 2029.

