Armstrong, Wolfpack head to Scott Stadium for Friday night battle with winless Virginia

North Carolina State (2-1, 0-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) at Virginia (0-3, 0-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Line: N.C. State by 9 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: N.C. State leads 36-22-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Wolfpack got their new offense untracked last week in a 45-7 victory against VMI as they gained 498 yards while also scoring on an interception return and a kickoff return. Virginia started fast against Maryland, scoring the first 14 points behind freshman QB Anthony Colandrea, then went cold as the Terrapins scored the game's last 42 points.

KEY MATCHUP

N.C. State QB Brennan Armstrong against his former program. Armstrong put up big numbers in five seasons at Virginia, setting 15 program records, including passing attempts (1,131), passing yards (9,034), passing TDs (58) and total offense (10,301). He transferred to North Carolina State after struggling last year in Tony Elliott's new system, and now he's reunited with Robert Anae — the coordinator who helped him become one of the nation's top passers in 2021.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

N.C. State: WR KC Concepcion. The freshman had seven catches for 62 yards in last week's easy win against VMI. The Wolfpack could use any positive signs from that position with the team looking for a receiver to become a consistently reliable threat, highlighted in the Week 2 loss to highly ranked Notre Dame.

Virginia: RB Kobe Pace. The transfer from Clemson has accounted for three touchdowns in the last two games, including 75- and 19-yard receptions and could get more touches for a running game that managed just 91 yards against the Terrapins.

FACTS & FIGURES

N.C. State has won two straight meetings, including in 2020 on the road during the COVID-19 pandemic and in 2018 at home. Before that, the schools hadn't played since 2012 in the league's cross-divisional scheduling rotation that ended after last season. ... N.C. State has gone 5-2 in ACC openers since 2016. ... Colandrea completed 10 of his first 11 passes against Maryland after starting 11 for 12 against James Madison. ... The Cavaliers have not reached 100 rushing yards in any of their three games.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll