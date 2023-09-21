UK trade envoy in Taiwan to further bilateral relations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.K.’s trade envoy to Taiwan, Richard Faulkner, is in Taiwan this week to strengthen bilateral relations, with a major focus on cooperation in green energy technologies.

Faulkner, who is a baron and a member of the House of Lords, was appointed as the trade envoy to Taiwan in 2016. According to a press release from the British Office in Taipei, Faulkner will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Monday (Sept. 25) and with Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) during his week-long visit.

Faulkner will be accompanied by representatives from 10 businesses heavily invested in renewable energy technologies, who will all participate in the 18th annual UK-Taiwan Renewable Energy Conference on Friday (Sept. 22).

During his visit, Faulkner will meet with leaders in business and government to discuss the U.K.-Taiwan Enhanced Trade Partnership, which was initiated in July 2023. The goal of the partnership is to foster bilateral cooperation to develop green technology, enhance digital trade, and promote mutual investment in both countries.

In a message to the British Office in Taipei, Faulkner said, “I am looking forward to visiting Taiwan again and contributing to deepening the U.K.-Taiwan partnership.” He also said that he is delighted to “to build on the strong people-to-people links between the U.K. and Taiwan.”

According to the British Office, Faulkner will also make a brief trip to Penghu to share insight on the U.K.’s experience with renewable energy with local government officials and academics.