Taiwan research group warns about China's 'America Skepticism Theory'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Information Environment Research Center (IORG) warned Thursday (Sept. 21) about the "America Skepticism Theory."

IORG looked at the America Skepticism Theory's definition, types, sources, dissemination networks, social psychology, and more. They invited experts and scholars to exchange opinions and improve public discussions related to Taiwan-U.S. relations, reported CNA.

IORG said the America Skepticism Theory reflects a vulnerability in Taiwan's collective psychology that can be exploited through information manipulation. Furthermore, this discourse aligns with the propaganda of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and aims to shape a "worldview that aligns with China's interests" for Chinese-speaking readers.

The Global Taiwan Institute defines the theory as “a broad set of narratives that depicts the United States as an unreliable partner for Taiwan."

"It has its origin in anti-American propaganda produced by the People’s Republic of China (PRC),” said the think tank, adding it is “intended to undermine the closer relations formed between Taiwan and the United States.”

IORG Co-chair Chihhao Yu (游知澔) said the CCP continues to intervene and amplify the America Skepticism Theory. The primary narrative of the theory revolves around America "betraying the people and seeking personal gain,” he added.

Among 84 instances of the America Skepticism Theory studied by IORG, 70 were initiated by or involved China, with over half originating in Taiwan. This reflected a vulnerability in Taiwan's collective psychology that can be manipulated through information, the group said, per CNA.

Simultaneously, the theory aligns with CCP propaganda and seeks to create a "worldview that aligns with China's interests" for Chinese-speaking readers, said Yu.

Yu explained that this worldview includes beliefs such as:

“America is a false friend and will abandon Taiwan”

“China is our true family, and it has helped Taiwan in the past”

“America is weakening, and its democracy is fake”

“China is powerful and truly democratic”

“America faces opposition from countries worldwide, while China defends global order and promotes democratization in international affairs”

However, Yu also said that Taiwan-U.S. relations are not beyond scrutiny, and criticism of the government's foreign policy is acceptable. Nevertheless, Yu added, if this criticism is fueled by disinformation, it can undermine trust in society, and major public discussions should be based on factual foundations.

Assistant Professor Jaw-Nian Huang (黃兆年) from National Chengchi University's Institute of National Development Studies said that China, in order to defend its authoritarian system, has strong incentives to use propaganda.

Huang provided an example of when China faced criticism for its handling of the pandemic, the CCP aimed to create external enemies to stir up nationalism and maintain the legitimacy of its rule. During Taiwan's vaccine shortages, narratives emerged about the United States withholding vaccines and China welcoming Taiwanese people to get vaccinated.

Taiwan will hold its presidential election early next year. Huang suggested that America Skepticism Theory discourse may favor the pan-blue Kuomintang (KMT) opposition camp and be unfavorable to the pan-green ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) camp.

Qiu Shi-yi (邱師儀), a professor in the Department of Political Science at Tunghai University, said that there should be more analytical reports on the theory to ensure that both the blue and green camps address the issue.

Jasmine Lee (李可心), co-editor of US Taiwan Watch and an IORG research fellow, said the term "information warfare" is often misused. She added America Skepticism Theory should be used correctly to prevent public discussion from being reduced to political gibberish.