Taiwan allies Marshall Islands, Eswatini call on UN to accept Taiwan

Leaders ask UN to stop denying Taiwan access and recognize Taiwan's contributions

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/21 18:23
President of the Marshall Islands, David Kabua, speaking at the UN General Assembley, Sept. 20. (Screenshot from UN video)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The president of the Marshall Islands and the king of Eswatini, both diplomatic allies of Taiwan, called on the United Nations (U.N.) to allow for Taiwan to join the organization during the 78th annual General Assembly in New York on Wednesday (Sept. 20).

David Kabua, president of the Marshall Islands, condemned China’s recent military actions in the Taiwan Strait and criticized the U.N. for continuing to close its doors to the people of Taiwan. King Mswati III of Eswatini said the U.N. should ensure that “no one is left behind” by accepting Taiwan into the U.N. system.

During Kabua’s remarks, he said that the U.N. Secretariat “too often relies on politically motivated interpretations of Resolution 2758.” In light of tensions in the region, he said that the world cannot remain silent on the issue of Taiwan.

“Taiwan is a vibrant democracy and responsible and contributing member of our global family, and the United Nations circle of unity is incomplete without Taiwan and its people,” said Kabua. He urged the U.N. to return to its original policy of accepting all widely recognized passports for basic public access to the U.N.

Both Kabua and Mswati talked about sustainable development goals (SDGs) and the importance of combating climate change and said Taiwan can help the world to face these challenges. Kabua called Taiwan an “important partner” in tackling these goals, and Mswati called Taiwan’s inclusion at the U.N. as an “essential next step” during his speech.

Speeches from both leaders can be watched in full below.
King Mswati Ⅲ
David Kabua
UNGA Resolution 2758
United Nations General Assembly
Marshall Islands
eSwatini

