Taipei Bellavita creates 'The Fantastic Desert'

Bellavita celebrates 14 years by transforming atrium into Moroccan market

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2023/09/21 18:04
Bellavita celebrates 14 years with desert exhibitition. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Bellavita Shopping Center has created "The Fantastic Desert" and offers food discounts until Sept. 25.

Bellavita Shopping Center, a high-end department store in Taipei's Xinyi District, is celebrating its 14th anniversary with the transformation of its first-floor atrium into an exotic Moroccan market. The exhibition features lifelike double-humped camels, handcrafted magic carpets, intricately woven bamboo baskets, and wind towers reminiscent of Aladdin's fairy tale kingdom.

"The Fantastic Desert" installation offers a great opportunity for visitors to experience a taste of Morocco without leaving Taipei. An outdoor cafe also adds to the ambiance.

Visitors can take a photo in the magical desert setting and upload it to social media to redeem a limited NT$50 (US$2) voucher for the B2 gourmet food hall. Restaurants on B2 include Come True Coffee, C.E.O Beef Noodle, and aaa Wine Cellar & Oyster Bar.

(Taiwan News, Lyla Liu video)
