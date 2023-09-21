Taiwan's Hou Yu-ih reunited with son of South African attache he rescued in 1997

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — KMT presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) met Wednesday (Sept. 20) with the son of a South African military attache he rescued from a hostage taker 26 years ago.

Hou was in San Francisco as part of his eight-day visit to the U.S. He attended a banquet held by overseas Taiwanese, where he was surprised by the appearance of Zachary Garske, who was a baby when Hou carried him out of a hostage situation in 1997, reported SET News.

Garske, now 26 and living in Los Angeles, thanked Hou for saving his life and said Hou would save Taiwan as well. Hou and Garske hugged each other on stage and exchanged jokes.

The hostage situation was related to the murder of Pai Hsiao-yen (白曉燕), a teenage girl who was kidnapped and killed by Chen Chin-hsing (陳進興) and his accomplices. Chen broke into the home of Colonel Edward McGill Alexander, a South African military attache, and held his family hostage.

Hou, then a Taipei police officer, negotiated with Chen and managed to free some of the hostages, including Garske, who was being fostered by the Alexanders.

Liu Shuang-chuan (劉雙全), president of the World Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce, introduced Garske to the audience and praised Hou for his bravery and dedication. Hou was accompanied by four KMT legislative candidates, who also spoke at the banquet.



Hou Yu-ih embraces Garske on stage. (CNA photo)

Liu said Hou had devoted his life to law and order for more than 40 years. He said Hou risked his life to solve the Pai Hsiao-yen case.

"This baby, who now lives in Los Angeles, wanted to thank Hou, his savior, when he learned Hou was in San Francisco," Liu said.

Garske and his girlfriend Tamia Williams took the stage and thanked Hou. He added Hou helped him find his biological mother in Taiwan when he was 10.

Hou was speechless for a moment when he saw the "baby" he carried out of the attache's home more than 20 years ago. He and Garske hugged each other on stage.

Hou showed Garske's height as an infant and said, "So small back then, and now so big." Garske joked, "The last time I saw you I was only 10 and you don't look like you've changed a bit."



Hou speaks with Garske while Tamia Williams looks on. (CNA photo)