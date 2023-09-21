Alexa
Taiwan slaps 3-year jail term on unauthorized photography in military areas

Cabinet proposal also covers use of drones

  141
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/21 16:08
Military drills in Hukou, Hsinchu County, Thursday. 

Military drills in Hukou, Hsinchu County, Thursday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Unauthorized photography inside military areas may be punishable by a maximum prison sentence of three years, according to a Cabinet proposal submitted Thursday (Sept. 21).

The new rule will also cover unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported. There have been several incidents where civilians entered military areas that were off-limits and took pictures without official approval. The Cabinet document specified that other areas would also fall under the new regulations if access was restricted during military drills.

Damage to military property would be sanctioned by prison terms from one to seven years in combination with a fine of up to NT$10 million (US$311,000). If a suspect is found guilty of intentional harm to national or military security, the prison term would be three to 10 years, and the maximum fine would be NT$50 million.

If a case results in a fatality, the prison sentence would range from seven years to life, and the maximum fine would be NT$100 million, according to the Cabinet proposal.
