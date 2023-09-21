Ukraine updates: Deadly Russian strikes hit Kyiv and Kherson

A barrage of Russian missile strikes killed two people in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kherson and wounded at least 21 more across the country, officials said on Thursday.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said at least seven people had been injured by Russian attacks in the capital. In the western city of Lviv, the strikes caused a fire in an industrial zone.

Russian officials at the same time reported they had destroyed over 20 Ukrainian drones, mostly over the Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula.

Here are the main headlines concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday, September 21:

Russia claims over 20 Ukrainian drones destroyed overnight

Russia's Defense Ministry said on Thursday that its forces downed over 20 Ukrainian drones overnight.

Most of them were destroyed over Russian-occupied Crimea and the surrounding Black Sea, where Russian forces "thwarted" an attack by Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the ministry wrote on the messaging platform Telegram.

"Air defense systems destroyed 19 Ukrainian UAVs over the Black Sea and the territory of the Republic of Crimea, and one each over the territories of Kursk, Belgorod and Oryol regions," the ministry said.

Crimea was annexed by Russia in 2014 and has been a prime target of Ukrainian forces recently, as they try to recapture the territory.

The Russian regions of Belgorod and Kursk share a border with eastern Ukraine. Oryol is located north of them, closer to the capital, Moscow.

At least 2 killed, over 20 injured in massive Russian attack

Overnight Russian attacks on Kyiv and at least five other Ukrainian cities injured numerous people early on Thursday.

At least 21 people were injured in missile strikes across the country, Ukrainian authorities said. Two people were killed overnight by Russian shelling in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson.

"It is a restless morning. Explosions were heard in different regions of Ukraine," Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko wrote on Telegram.

In addition to the capital, Ukrainian officials reported blasts in Cherkasy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskiy, Rivne, Vinnytsia, Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said at least seven people had been injured — including a 9-year-old girl — and infrastructure had been damaged in the capital.

In the western region of Lviv, close to the Polish border, the strikes caused a fire in an industrial zone, but there were no immediate reports of casualties.

Scholz: Germany to host Ukraine reconstruction talks

Germany will host an international conference on the reconstruction of war-torn Ukraine next year, Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced on Wednesday after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York.

The aim of the conference is to bring together international leaders and financial institutions to secure funds for Ukraine's post-war reconstruction.

The last such summit brought together representatives of 60 countries and institutions in London earlier this year.

Scholz and Zelensky met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, where both had delivered their speeches earlier in the day.

They discussed the political, military and humanitarian situation in Ukraine, and "the priority needs of the defense forces of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said on messaging platform Telegram.

fc/rs (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)