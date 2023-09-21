Infobip recognized as communications platform Leader by analyst firm Gartner®

Infobip has been recognized for its ability to execute and completeness of vision in the first Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for the Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market

[1] Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS)" by Lisa Unden-Farboud and Ajit Patankar, September 2023 [2] Gartner, "Competitive Landscape: Communications Platform as a Service report" by Brian Doherty, Daniel O'Connell, Lisa Unden-Farboud, Ajit Patankar, 17 March 2023

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 21 September 2023 – Global cloud communications platform Infobip has been named a Leader in the Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market by analyst firm Gartner. In the first Gartner Magic Quadrant for CPaaS, Infobip is recognized as a Leader for its overall completeness of vision and ability to execute [1] In its Competitive Landscape CPaaS report, Gartner said: "the communications platform as a service market is evolving beyond APIs to encompass the entire customer journey. Existing conversational commerce use cases are broadening to become conversational everything." In the same report, the analyst recommended CPaaS providers must: "construct customer experience as a service (CXaaS) offerings to target the entire customer life cycle by encompassing not just CPaaS, but also contact center, customer data platform (CDP) and conversational artificial intelligence (CAI), as well as customer journey orchestration." Gartner also recommended providers: "accelerate time to value for customer experience (CX) by providing tools such as user-friendly templates, 'solutions in a box' for advanced use cases, improved visual builders and detailed journey analytics."To meet these evolving demands, Infobip recently launched Experiences, a revolutionary generative AI-powered, no-code journey builder that helps businesses engage customers, foster loyalty, and drive growth. Infobip Experiences enables organizations to orchestrate customer journeys and save time with a library of journey templates from onboarding and engagement to retention and loyalty. Alongside its network of 43 data centers and 9,700 global connections, of which 800 are direct operator connections, customers cite Infobip's worldwide reach and scale, along with its delivery and latency guarantees, as key differentiators."We believe the Gartner recognition of Infobip as a Leader in the CPaaS market reflects the investments we're making to provide innovative new products and services alongside our global reach and scale. Moreover, our acquisitions of U.S. messaging heavyweight OpenMarket and VoIP provider Peerless Network have cemented our superior position in America alongside our market-leading offer globally."As a result, we offer a global one-stop shop for omnichannel interactions and communications. But we're not stopping now. With the CPaaS market forecast to grow to $30.6 billion by 2026 [2] , we are keeping our foot on the gas to ensure we remain the leading full-stack omnichannel communications platform for every platform."Gartner's Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in those markets. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players.Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.View a complimentary copy of the report at https://www.infobip.com/analyst-reports/gartner-mq-cpaas-2023 Hashtag: #Infobip

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip's omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to 75+ offices globally. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and 'things' in 6 continents connected to over 9,700+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić, Roberto Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.



