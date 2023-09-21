UN Resolution 2758 does not validate China's claims over Taiwan, say US senators

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Leaders of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee said Wednesday (Sept. 20) the U.N.’s recognition of the People’s Republic of China does not equate to a determination of Taiwan’s status, nor does it mean countries must accept China’s claims over Taiwan.

The press release was published by the chair of the Foreign Relations Committee, Bob Menendez, and ranking member Jim Risch. The U.N. General Assembly is meeting for its annual session in New York City.



This year marks 52 years since the U.N. passed Resolution 2758 to recognize the communist government in Beijing as the official government of China in 1971. The senators say since that time, China “has sought to use it as a tool to reinforce its ‘one China’ principle,” and assert baseless territorial claims over Taiwan.

The senators said that Beijing’s “one China” principle is different from Washington’s “one China” policy, which does not preclude the participation of Taiwan in international forums like the U.N. The press release criticizes Beijing’s long-standing efforts to deny Taiwan representation on the world stage, and to strong-arm Taiwan’s allies over references to Taiwan in official documents.

According to the press release, Resolution 2758 does not apply to, nor should it limit Taiwan’s participation in the U.N., much less other global organizations.

“Taiwan’s meaningful participation and engagement in international organizations is fully consistent with both the letter and the spirit of UNGA Resolution 2758. The United States and its like-minded partners must do more to support democracy and our Taiwanese partners,” said the senators.

Based on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, every person is entitled to the same rights and freedoms, is equal before the law and has the right of recognition (Articles 2, 6, and 7). The fact that Taiwanese passport holders are forbidden from entering U.N. buildings or joining U.N. activities would suggest the organization fails to meet its own standards.