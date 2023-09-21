Alexa
Number of Taiwan-based Chinese reporters recovers post-COVID

Mainland Affairs Council has approved 15 journalists from 8 media companies

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/21 15:10
The number of Chinese reporters based in Taiwan is slowly recovering. 

The number of Chinese reporters based in Taiwan is slowly recovering.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Eight Chinese media posted 15 reporters in Taiwan during the first eight months of 2023, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said Thursday (Sept. 21).

Since 2016, 600 journalists working for Chinese media had been based in Taiwan, per CNA. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 18 Chinese reporters arrived during the first quarter of 2020.

However, as the pandemic expanded, making international travel more difficult, the number of applications from China fell to zero, MAC said. It was not until the first quarter of 2021 that interest picked up again, though only three reporters from China arrived in Taiwan during that period.

The MAC said the authorities would continue to handle applications from media companies in China. Normal exchanges between news organizations on either side of the Taiwan Strait were welcome to continue, according to officials.
