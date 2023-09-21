Taipei Dome edges closer to trial operations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei City Deputy Mayor Lee Ssu-chuann (李四川) said Taipei Dome will conduct its final fire safety test on Sept. 25, with passage potentially leading Farglory to obtain a usage license for the facility in mid-October, per UDN.

Lee made the comments while appearing on the hour-long HIT FM program hosted by talk show host Huang Wei-han (黃暐瀚). Lee said that upon receiving the usage license, Taipei Dome would begin trail operations, with a professional baseball game.

Lee admitted fire safety inspections have taken longer than expected, with passage initially thought to take place in July.

Lee explained that fire safety regulations require step-by-step processing. Furthermore, to pass such tests, each fire safety system must be compliant with the initial drawing design submitted by the facility.

Lee said he had been onsite at Taipei Dome to watch such tests. The most recent test he witnessed was the burning of alcohol in the infield, which activated the sprinkler and smoke exhaust system.

The final test Taipei Dome now faces is the switchboard and broadcast system, which is scheduled to be held on Sept. 25. Passing this test would see the facility granted an operating license by mid-October at the earliest.