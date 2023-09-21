Taiwan hosts freedom summit at unthinkable hotel

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2023 International Religious Freedom Summit, held last week at the Grand Hotel in Taipei, chose a historically significant venue to underscore the importance of its mission.

The summit took place in the Dunmu Hall, located on the hotel’s second floor where the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was founded on September 28, 1986. Legislative Yuan President You Si-kun (游錫堃) served as one of the co-chairs of the summit, alongside former U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback and former Chair of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom Katrina Lantos Swett.

The selection of Taiwan for this year's summit was driven by the shared belief of Brownback and Swett, who have both forged strong ties with Taiwan during You’s two visits to Washington, D.C. Their belief in standing together with Taiwan against threats from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) solidified the decision to hold the conference on the island.

During his visit to the U.S. earlier this year, You highlighted the DPP's historical breakthrough, as the party was founded in 1986 and eventually came to power 14 years later in 2000. Notably, it was under then-President Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國), compelled by international pressure, that martial law was lifted in Taiwan in 1987. President Chiang Ching-kuo also granted an exclusive interview to The Washington Post, announcing his intention to "lift martial law and end press censorship." This momentous message, delivered in English, was a pivotal moment in Taiwan's history.

At the time, You was the chairman of the DPP's founding congress. During the opening of the summit, You emphasized the political significance of the venue, reminding the delegates of the unique historical context. He privately explained to foreign friends why this location was chosen for the party's founding, saying, "The most dangerous place is often the safest."

The summit, held from Sept. 6 to 8 at the Grand Hotel, intrigued many guests. They questioned why this conference took place at a location known for its opulent Chinese imperial architecture, built by authoritarian leader Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) in 1952. On the evening of the 6th, the "pre-summit" meeting for arriving foreign dignitaries was held in the hotel's Golden Dragon Hall, the very place where Chiang Kai-shek and his son Chiang Ching-kuo once received foreign guests.

The "National Banquet Hall," which boasts an oval table that can seat 30 people, provided an ideal setting for the "pre-summit" roundtable meeting. The walls of the grand hall are adorned with photos of Chiang Kai-shek, Chiang Ching-kuo, and Soong Mei-ling (蔣宋美齡), or Madam Chiang, emphasizing the venue's historical significance.

Attendees were curious about why such a "feudalistic" location was chosen for an international conference on "democracy and freedom." The explanation from the Taiwanese delegation held deep significance: the fortress built by the autocrat has now become a symbol of victory for people's power and is open for public use, reflecting Taiwan's civilized democratization process.

As the saying goes, "Once swallows flew over the king's hall, they returned to ordinary people's homes." This added another layer of philosophical significance to the summit held at the Grand Hotel in Taipei.

Originally, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was scheduled to attend the conference. In 2019, during the Taiwan International Religious Freedom Forum at the Taiwan Presbyterian Bible College in Hsinchu, President Tsai delivered the opening speech and posed for a group photo with foreign dignitaries, emphasizing the significance of the event.

This year, with President Tsai's official visit to African ally nations, Vice President and DPP Chair Lai Ching-te (賴清德) delivered the keynote address, which held particular importance. Furthermore, former Vice President and current Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) attended a dinner meeting with old friends, elevating the summit's significance. Minister of the Interior Lin Yu-chang (林右昌) also gave a luncheon address, bearing witness to the real-world implementation of democracy and freedom in Taiwan, where religious freedom is considered the first freedom and a universal value.

The summit placed particular focus on China's extraterritorial jurisdiction. The CCP and its accomplice nations have blatantly disregarded the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights, resorting to ruthless and violent methods to apprehend dissidents overseas, with three abduction cases via Mongolia and Laos reported since May.

Attendees noted that the CCP, facing economic challenges and escalating internal discord, is urgently seeking to control freedom of speech and expand its authoritarian rule, forcing an increasing number of Chinese dissidents to flee. In July, the CCP introduced the "Counter-Espionage Law," encouraging citizens to spy on one another, causing even the children of CCP leaders to fear for their safety.

The summit called for international cooperation to curb China's authoritarian expansion and extraterritorial law enforcement, which threatens global peace and order. Taiwan, being a highly vulnerable area, raised concerns about the behavior of some Taiwanese media and politicians during the island's presidential elections, which seemed to echo the CCP's propaganda.

Participants not only addressed China's repression of religious freedom but also urged international collaboration to counter China's escalating transnational repression. They expressed hope for Taiwan to collaborate with democracies worldwide.

In a dedicated session on "CCP's Extraterritorial Jurisdiction," two researchers from the Institute for National Defense and Security Research analyzed the actual impact of extraterritorial jurisdiction on Taiwan and Huawei's use of technology for infiltration. The summit highlighted that China's extraterritorial jurisdiction and long-arm law enforcement in Europe, America, Hong Kong, and Taiwan have prompted various countries to legislate countermeasures.

Facing extraterritorial jurisdiction, the U.S. Congress is currently going through the legislative process for the "Transnational Repression Policy Act." This proposed legislation addresses the CCP's use of proxies for intimidation in various countries, creating a gray area of unrest.

Feedback from around the world is being gathered. Attendees emphasized the importance of whistleblower protection for victims, especially during the countermeasure process. They believe that Taiwan's summit essentially served as a "warm-up" for the September 12 congressional hearing in the U.S.

The summit also invited Lee Ming-che (李明哲), a Taiwanese human rights worker detained by the CCP for five years on charges of "subverting state power," to speak about his ordeal. He underscored the importance of "raising awareness publicly" to effectively secure the release of those persecuted. He commended his wife, Lee Ching-yu (李凈瑜), and Taiwanese human rights organizations for their international rescue efforts, emphasizing their effectiveness during his time in a Chinese prison.

Attendees unanimously recognized that the CCP's economic decline and increasing internal turmoil posed a grave threat to the international community. Core countries in the Indo-Pacific region should prepare not only for a "CCP military attack on Taiwan" but also for potential responses to a "CCP internal collapse."

This is a critical consideration because the turmoil resulting from an internal collapse may pose greater uncertainty than a military attack. During this process, a mass exodus of refugees is expected, and the delegations urged Taiwan to pass the "Refugee Law" as part of its preparations for the CCP's potential collapse.

Some representatives suggested that the draft "Refugee Law" in Taiwan was already discussed in the Legislative Yuan in July 2016, passing the first reading and being sent to the committee. If it can be scheduled for the upcoming session, it is likely to pass the third reading.

Consequently, a joint letter from prominent NGOs and think tanks in Washington, D.C. is expected to urge Taiwan to expedite the passage of the "Refugee Law." Taiwanese human rights NGOs have already conveyed the representatives' opinions to the Minister of the Interior Lin Yu-chang during the summit.

During the conference, members of parliament from various countries, under the leadership of the two co-chairs from the U.S., also visited the Legislative Yuan to hold in-depth discussions on cross-strait relations and the issue of organ harvesting by the CCP. They met with Control Yuan President Chen Chu (陳菊), who also serves as the chair of the National Human Rights Commission, and Tien Chiu-chin (田秋堇), a commission member.

Tien has conducted extensive investigations into Taiwanese seeking organ transplants in China and provided concrete data from hospitals and doctors to the American congressional delegation, who received it with great admiration. The report has already been handed to American investigators.

The summit was organized by the Legislative Yuan of Taiwan, the Washington, D.C.-based International Religious Freedom Secretariat, the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy, the National Association of Chinese Christian Churches, and co-hosted by the Washington, D.C.-based Family Research Council, and the Traditional Foundation. Other Taiwanese entities involved include the Ministry of the Interior, the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy, and the Southern Mongolian Human Rights Information Center.

The summit elevated Taiwan's importance, underscoring the core value of "Taiwan can help, Taiwan is helping.”

Written by Yang Sen-hong (楊憲宏), Founder, Taiwan Association for China Human Rights; Bob Fu, President, ChinaAid; and Nadine Maenza, President, International Religious Freedom (IRF) Secretariat.

Translated by Sam Howard.