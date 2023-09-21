Smart Transportation Market Analysis, Technical Study And Business Opportunities To 2031

The Global “Smart Transportation Market” 2023 Research Report provides a comprehensive and professional analysis of the current market scenario. It examines the development plans, policies, manufacturing processes, and price structures related to Cognitive Informatics. The report analyzes various factors such as market growth, consumption volume, market size, revenue, market share, market trends, and industry cost structures from 2023 to 2031. It offers in-depth research on the global market and its competitive landscape. With a detailed analysis, this report assesses the market’s potential and future prospects from multiple perspectives.

The global smart transportation market is on a rapid growth trajectory. It has successfully infiltrated various industry verticals, including aerospace, manufacturing, healthcare, and consumer electronics. This report aims to provide insights into the global smart transportation market, highlighting its drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends for the forecast period up to 2025.

Market Overview

The global smart transportation market is poised for significant growth, with an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 18% from 2019 to 2025. Smart transportation encompasses the integration of advanced technologies into conventional transportation systems. These technologies offer innovative solutions for traffic management, enhancing commuter safety, and providing efficient mobility options. Smart transportation focuses on integrating different modes of transport to offer commuters the most suitable mobility solution. Transportation managers worldwide are increasingly adopting intelligent transport systems, incorporating technology solutions for active traffic management and informed decision-making.

Regional Insights

In 2019, Europe dominated the global smart transportation market. Factors contributing to the growth of smart transportation in Europe include the growing awareness of intelligent transport systems and increasing partnerships between government and private vendors to address traffic issues and enhance road safety. The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, from 2019 to 2025.

Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global smart transportation market, with major vendors planning substantial investments in the sector. The key players in the market are adopting various growth strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures, to establish a strong foothold in the market. Key vendors in the smart transportation market include:

Cisco

IBM

Siemens

Thales Group

SAP

Oracle

Kapsch TrafficCom

Cubic Corporation

TomTom

Clever Devices

Market Segmentation

The smart transportation market is segmented based on various factors:

Transportation Mode

Roadways

Railways

The roadway segment is estimated to hold the largest market share and is expected to witness significant growth as smart transportation offers end-to-end connectivity between roads and drivers.

Components

Solutions Advanced Traffic Management System Advanced Vehicle Control and Safety System Advanced Public Transportation System Advanced Transportation Pricing System Advanced Commercial Vehicle Operation System Advanced Traveler Information System Others

Services Implementation & Integration Services Support & Maintenance Services Training & Consulting Services



The services segment is expected to experience significant growth at the highest CAGR, driven by the increasing need to integrate smart transportation solutions as per specific requirements.

Applications

Safety & Security

Autonomous/Connected Cars

Traffic Management

Shared Mobility

Route Guidance

Others

The traffic management segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2019. Traffic congestions have led to increased road accidents and logistics costs, driving the demand for smart technology solutions to manage traffic effectively.

Conclusion

The global smart transportation market is witnessing robust growth, driven by technological advancements and increasing awareness of intelligent transport systems. This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, offering insights into its various segments, regional dynamics, and key players. It also highlights the drivers, opportunities, and challenges shaping the market’s growth trajectory.

