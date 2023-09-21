eSIM Market Overview – Key Futuristic Trends and Competitive Landscape by 2026

The Global “eSIM Market” 2023 Research Report provides a comprehensive and professional analysis of the current market scenario. It examines the development plans, policies, manufacturing processes, and price structures related to Cognitive Informatics. The report analyzes various factors such as market growth, consumption volume, market size, revenue, market share, market trends, and industry cost structures from 2023 to 2031. It offers in-depth research on the global market and its competitive landscape. With a detailed analysis, this report assesses the market’s potential and future prospects from multiple perspectives.

The global eSIM (embedded subscriber identity module) market is experiencing rapid growth and transformation. eSIM technology eliminates the need for physical SIM cards in electronic devices and facilitates M2M (machine-to-machine) and telecom communication. Several major tech companies, including Apple, Alphabet (Google), Samsung, and Huawei, have integrated eSIM capability into their devices. Google’s Android framework has also introduced standard APIs for eSIM access and subscription profile management since Android 9.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR402

Market Overview

eSIM technology shares similarities with traditional physical SIM cards, such as access points and IMEI numbers. However, eSIM offers unique advantages, particularly in terms of remote SIM provisioning and data control. When an organization issues an eSIM to an employee, it cedes some control over data usage, as the employee can utilize it across multiple devices. Nevertheless, eSIM allows organizations to restrict data consumption to predefined devices, enhancing data control.

eSIM also simplifies the process of changing mobile network operators, potentially leading to higher customer churn rates for carriers if customers are dissatisfied. On the flip side, network operators stand to benefit from eSIM adoption due to reduced costs, increased subscribers, and improved security. Major telecom companies, including NTT Docomo, AT&T, Etisalat, Vodafone, and Telefonica, offer eSIM solutions.

The global eSIM market is expected to surpass $700 million by the end of 2019, driven by increasing demand in sectors such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and IoT devices. The report also covers eSIM management services, including platform management offered by specific companies.

Geographical Segmentation

The global eSIM market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW (Rest of the World). RoW comprises the Middle East, South America, and Africa. North America, particularly the US, leads in revenue generation for the global eSIM market.

End-User Segmentation

The global eSIM market caters to various end-users, including:

Automotive sector

Telecom sector

Utilities sector

Manufacturing sector

Logistics sector

Others (environmental safety and security services in smart cities)

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR402

eSIM adoption is expected to witness significant growth in vehicle telematics, driven by increased R&D efforts in connected and autonomous vehicles.

Offering Segmentation

The global eSIM market is categorized based on offerings:

Hardware segment: Includes revenue generated from eSIM hardware module sales.

Connectivity management services: Involves services provided by vendors to securely and remotely manage the lifecycle of cellular subscriptions.

Key Vendors

Major vendors in the global eSIM market include:

STMicroelectronics

Sierra Wireless

Oasis Smart SIM

IoTivity Communications

Thales (Gemalto)

Emnify

Tata Communications

Infineon Technologies

Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security

KORE Wireless

Workz Group

Conclusion

The global eSIM market is poised for explosive growth, with a projected CAGR of over 90% from 2019 to 2025. This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, covering various segments, regions, and key players. It aims to equip venture capitalists and company executives with valuable insights to make informed decisions, develop effective marketing strategies, and stay competitive in the evolving eSIM landscape. The report also includes vendor analysis, competitive landscape, and insights into M&A activities and collaborations within the eSIM market.

Key questions answered in the Market are:

What is the consumer buying behaviors and preferences in the market?

What are the key success factors and critical considerations for market entry or expansion?

What are the potential risks and challenges for market participants?

What are the investment opportunities and potential returns in the market?

What are the market segmentation strategies and target market identification?

What are the marketing and advertising strategies employed by successful market players?

What are the market entry barriers and competitive intensity?

What are the market forecasts and projections for the future?

What are the recommended strategies for market participants to achieve success?

Request full Report :– https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR402

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com