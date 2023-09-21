Surgical Sutures Market Rise of Market Size Opportunities and Challenges for the Future

The Global “Surgical Sutures Market” 2023 Research Report provides a comprehensive and professional analysis of the current market scenario. It examines the development plans, policies, manufacturing processes, and price structures related to Cognitive Informatics. The report analyzes various factors such as market growth, consumption volume, market size, revenue, market share, market trends, and industry cost structures from 2023 to 2031. It offers in-depth research on the global market and its competitive landscape. With a detailed analysis, this report assesses the market’s potential and future prospects from multiple perspectives.

The global surgical sutures market is experiencing significant growth, driven by various factors such as advancements in suture design and application, favorable government regulations, and improving healthcare infrastructure in developing economies. In this comprehensive analysis, we will delve into various aspects of this market, including its segmentation, growth drivers, key players, regional trends, and future opportunities.

Market Segmentation

The global surgical sutures market can be segmented as follows:

By Product Suture Threads Absorbable Sutures Natural Absorbable Sutures Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Non-absorbable Suture Nylon Sutures Prolene Sutures Stainless Steel Sutures Other Non-absorbable Sutures Automated Suturing Device

By Application Ophthalmic Surgery Neurological Surgery Orthopedic Surgery Cardiovascular Surgery Others

By End-users Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

By Regions North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



Market Overview

The global surgical sutures market is predicted to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. Surgical sutures play a vital role in various medical specialties and are used for wound closure, both superficial and deep. They can be classified as absorbable (dissolvable) or non-absorbable (must be removed).

The rising prevalence of life-threatening diseases has led to a surge in surgical procedures worldwide, with over 230 million surgeries performed annually. Asia Pacific accounts for a significant portion of these procedures, making up approximately 33% of the global total, due to its vast population. India, in particular, is emerging as a key market for surgical procedures, including robotic surgery.

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Several factors are driving the growth of the global surgical sutures market:

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure in Developing Economies : Developing nations are investing in healthcare infrastructure and services, which is expected to boost the demand for surgical sutures.

: Developing nations are investing in healthcare infrastructure and services, which is expected to boost the demand for surgical sutures. Advancements in Suture Design and Application : Technological innovations such as drug-eluting sutures and specialized coatings for surgical site infection prevention are enhancing the market’s growth potential.

: Technological innovations such as drug-eluting sutures and specialized coatings for surgical site infection prevention are enhancing the market’s growth potential. Favorable Government Regulations : Supportive regulatory frameworks are facilitating market expansion.

: Supportive regulatory frameworks are facilitating market expansion. Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries : A shift toward minimally invasive surgical techniques is creating opportunities for innovative suturing devices.

: A shift toward minimally invasive surgical techniques is creating opportunities for innovative suturing devices. Accessibility of Alternate Wound Care Management Products: Competition from alternative wound closure methods is encouraging innovation in suturing techniques.

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the global surgical sutures market in 2018, with a share exceeding 35%. This strong position is expected to persist due to factors such as the adoption of advanced products and the presence of major healthcare companies. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is poised for significant growth, driven by an increasing burden of chronic diseases, the growth of medical tourism, and favorable reimbursement policies.

Key Players

Key players in the global surgical sutures market include:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon Inc.)

Teleflex Incorporated

Smith & Nephew PLC

Integra LifeSciences

Medtronic plc

Boston Scientific Corporation

DemeTech Corporation

Conmed Corporation

Surgical Specialties Corporation

Mellon Medical B.V.

Sutures India

Competitive Analysis

The market is witnessing a steady CAGR of 5.6%, driven by new product launches, approvals, funding, and acquisitions. Notable developments include Ethicon’s ProxiSure suturing device and HeartStitch, Inc.’s CE Mark for its innovative closure device.

Conclusion

The global surgical sutures market presents significant growth opportunities, driven by technological advancements, increasing surgical procedures, and favorable government regulations. Key players are actively engaged in product innovation, positioning the market for sustained growth in the years to come.

