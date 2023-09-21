Navigating the Skies: Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Analysis 2031

Introduction

The global Air Traffic Control (ATC) market exhibited a valuation of US$ 8.9 billion in 2021. Over the forecast period from 2022 to 2030, this market is projected to experience substantial growth, reaching an estimated value of US$ 14.1 billion by 2030. This growth trajectory is underpinned by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1%.

Factors Influencing the Market

Several key factors are poised to drive the growth of the global Air Traffic Control (ATC) market:

Rising Tourism Industry: The flourishing tourism sector will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the ATC market as it endeavors to enhance passenger safety during air travel. Technological Advancements: The increasing demand for advanced systems, such as surface movement ground control systems, performance-based navigation, and integrated automation systems, will drive the adoption of modern ATC solutions. Satellite-Based Systems: The deployment of satellite-based air traffic control systems is on the rise, offering significant growth prospects for global market participants. COVID-19 Impact: The COVID-19 pandemic led to a temporary slowdown in airport construction and a decline in passenger traffic. However, the industry is expected to rebound as travel restrictions ease.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the ATC market. Construction of new airports came to a halt, international and domestic flights were grounded, and passenger traffic plummeted. Despite these challenges, the ATC market is poised for recovery as the aviation industry gradually returns to normalcy.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific: This region is expected to witness remarkable growth, driven by technological advancements, rising population, increasing passenger traffic, and government initiatives to improve infrastructure.

Competitors in the Market

Leading players in the global Air Traffic Control (ATC) market include:

Adacel Technologies Limited

Frequentis Ag

Indra Sistemas Sa

Leonardo S.P.A

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Saab Ab

Skysoft-Atm

Thales Group

Other prominent industry participants

Market Segmentation

The global Air Traffic Control (ATC) market is segmented based on Airspace, Application, Component, and Region:

By Airspace:

ARTIC

TRACTION

ACT

RT

By Application:

Communication

Navigation

Surveillance

Automation

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Regional Outlook:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Western Europe – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe; Eastern Europe – Poland, Russia, Rest of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (MEA) (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

As the global Air Traffic Control (ATC) market charts its course toward expansion, it promises a safer and more efficient future for air travel. This report provides valuable insights into market dynamics, growth drivers, and regional trends that will guide the evolution of the ATC industry.

