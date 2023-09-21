Home Delivery Market Future of Market Size Trends and Predictions for Epic Growth

The Global “Home Delivery Market” 2023 Research Report provides a comprehensive and professional analysis of the current market scenario. It examines the development plans, policies, manufacturing processes, and price structures related to Cognitive Informatics. The report analyzes various factors such as market growth, consumption volume, market size, revenue, market share, market trends, and industry cost structures from 2023 to 2031. It offers in-depth research on the global market and its competitive landscape. With a detailed analysis, this report assesses the market’s potential and future prospects from multiple perspectives.

Home Delivery Market in India – Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2025

E-commerce Boom: The rise of e-commerce platforms has been a major driver of the home delivery market. Consumers increasingly prefer the convenience of shopping online and having products delivered to their doorstep. COVID-19 Impact: The pandemic accelerated the adoption of home delivery services across various sectors, including groceries, restaurant food, and healthcare supplies. Many consumers who had not used these services before began relying on them during lockdowns and continued to do so afterward. Diverse Product Categories: Home delivery is no longer limited to just retail products. It now includes a wide range of offerings, such as groceries, prepared meals, prescription drugs, alcohol, electronics, clothing, and even home furnishings. Same-Day and Express Delivery: Consumers have come to expect faster delivery times, with same-day and express delivery options becoming increasingly common. Retailers are investing in last-mile logistics to meet these expectations. Subscription Services: Subscription-based delivery services have gained popularity, offering consumers regular deliveries of products like meal kits, beauty products, and pet supplies. This model ensures customer loyalty and recurring revenue for businesses. Delivery Apps and Platforms: Third-party delivery apps and platforms have proliferated, connecting consumers with restaurants, grocery stores, and other retailers. These apps provide a convenient way for consumers to access a wide range of options. Supply Chain Challenges: The home delivery market has faced supply chain challenges, including labor shortages, transportation bottlenecks, and disruptions due to natural disasters. These issues have led to delays and increased costs for businesses. Sustainability Concerns: Environmental sustainability is a growing concern in the home delivery market. Companies are exploring eco-friendly packaging, electric delivery vehicles, and more sustainable practices to reduce their carbon footprint.

The market research report by Report Ocean Research includes a detailed segmentation of the home delivery market in India by goods (perishable goods and non-perishable goods), by type (self-delivery, shared delivery, and third-party delivery), and by cities (Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore, Mumbai, and other cities). Perishable goods are further classified as processed foods (ready to eat) and non-processed foods (fruits, vegetables, and other edibles). Non-perishable goods are further classified as large home appliances (electronics & accessories), small home appliances, cosmetics & toiletries (daily use products), clothing & accessories, books & documents, and others (entertainment & media). The market research report identifies Amazon Transport Services (Amazon), Ekart Logistics, Uber Eats, Swiggy, Zomato, DHL, Blue Dart, FedEx, and Microlise as the major vendors operating in the home delivery market in India.

Overview of the Home Delivery Market in India

According to Report Ocean Research, the home delivery market in India will grow at a CAGR of more than 23% during the forecast period 2019-2025. Perishable goods (food and restaurant-related services) accounted for the highest CAGR in the home delivery market in India in 2018. This segment is expected to contribute significantly during the forecast period as well, with an increasing number of start-ups, presence of several established vendors in the market, and growing adoption of home delivery services by consumers. Additionally, the market for home delivery in India is predominantly driven by increasing consumer spending and changing consumer lifestyle. Furthermore, a rise in the number of working women and demographics of India are further boosting the growth of the home delivery market in India.

Home Delivery Market in India Research Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors

The report covers and analyzes the key vendors in the home delivery market in India. Major vendors are increasingly developing products and investments in this market, and as a result, the home delivery market in India is expected to grow at a significant pace in the coming years. The key players in the home delivery market in India are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, joint ventures, expansions, and few other strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

Few of the Key Vendors in the Home Delivery Market in India

– Amazon Transport Services (Amazon)

– Ekart Logistics

– Uber Eats

– Swiggy

– Zomato

– DHL

– Blue Dart

– FedEx

– Microlise

These companies are providing home delivery services in India. There are numerous other vendors that have been studied based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D for analysis of the entire ecosystem.

Home Delivery Market in India By Goods

– Perishable Goods

o Processed Foods (Ready to Eat)

o Non-processed Foods (Fruits, Vegetables, and Other Edibles)

– Non-perishable Goods

o Large Home Appliances (Electronics & Accessories)

o Small Home Appliances

o Cosmetics & Toiletries (Daily Use Products)

o Clothing & Accessories

o Books & Documents

o Others (Entertainment & Media)

Based on goods, the home delivery market in India is segmented into perishable goods and non-perishable goods. The perishable goods segment is expected to grow at a significant rate due to the increasing adoption of online food delivery services.

Home Delivery Market in India By Type

– Self-delivery (Owned and Operated)

– Shared Delivery (Aggregators)

– Third-party Delivery (Packers & Movers and Other Logistic Services)

On the basis of delivery type, the home delivery market in India is segmented into self-delivery, shared delivery, and third-party delivery. Self-delivery and shared delivery are anticipated to have significant shares in the home delivery market in India due to changes in routine, lifestyle, and food habits.

Home Delivery Market in India By Cities

– Delhi

– Kolkata

– Bangalore

– Mumbai

– Other Cities

Developed cities in India will have a significant contribution toward the home delivery market in India during the forecast period 2019-2025, predominately due to increasing consumer spending and rising income levels.

Home Delivery Market in India Benefits

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the home delivery market in India. Home delivery service providers are adopting several technologies to enhance the consumer experience by providing a wide array of delivery options. The rising number of food-delivery startups and delivery aggregators will boost the growth of the home delivery market in India during 2019-2025.

The Indian e-commerce industry is expected to surpass $108 billion in revenue by 2022, which is among the fastest-growing e-commerce market across the globe. In this industry, the online food & restaurant service providers are growing at a rapid pace, creating a challenging environment for the brick-and-mortar restaurant business in India.

eRetailers are continuously developing their delivery services to enhance the consumer experience. Several organizations are expanding their delivery stations to increase the delivery reach and speed. For instance, Amazon has announced that it will launch its delivery station in Pune, which is its largest delivery station in India. This will significantly improve Amazon’s delivery services in Pune and other parts of this city.

Currently, numerous home delivery players are offering several solutions that are being used across online retailers. The report discusses the market in terms of goods, type, and cities. Further, the report provides details about the major challenges and drivers impacting the market growth.

