Video Surveillance Market Next Frontier of Market Size New Heights and Possibilities

The Global “Video Surveillance Market” 2023 Research Report provides a comprehensive and professional analysis of the current market scenario. It examines the development plans, policies, manufacturing processes, and price structures related to Cognitive Informatics. The report analyzes various factors such as market growth, consumption volume, market size, revenue, market share, market trends, and industry cost structures from 2023 to 2031. It offers in-depth research on the global market and its competitive landscape. With a detailed analysis, this report assesses the market’s potential and future prospects from multiple perspectives.

Global Video Surveillance Market By Component (Hardware [Network Security Cameras, Network Video Recorders (NVRs), HD CCTV Cameras, HD CCTV Recorders, Analogue Security Cameras & DVRs, Monitors, and Others], Software [Video Management Software and Video Analytics Software], and Services), By End-user (Commercial, Government, Residential, Education, and Industrial), and By Region (Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, and Middle East & Africa) – Global Forecast up to 2025

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR395

Growing Market Size: The video surveillance market has been steadily growing in terms of market size. This growth is driven by increasing security concerns, technological advancements, and the need for real-time monitoring in various sectors including public safety, retail, transportation, and smart cities. Shift to IP-Based Systems: Traditional analog CCTV systems have been gradually giving way to IP-based video surveillance systems. IP cameras offer higher resolution, scalability, and ease of integration with other digital systems. This transition has been a significant trend in the industry. High Definition (HD) and Ultra HD Cameras: There has been a strong demand for HD and Ultra HD (4K) cameras as they provide clearer and more detailed video footage. This is particularly important in applications like facial recognition, license plate recognition, and evidence collection. Cloud-Based Video Surveillance: Cloud-based video surveillance solutions have gained popularity due to their scalability, remote accessibility, and cost-effectiveness. They allow organizations to store and manage video footage in the cloud, reducing the need for on-premises hardware. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Video Analytics: AI and machine learning have been increasingly integrated into video surveillance systems. Video analytics can help in automating tasks like object recognition, motion detection, and suspicious behavior identification, making video surveillance more efficient and effective. Integration with IoT: Video surveillance systems are being integrated with the Internet of Things (IoT) for better data sharing and decision-making. For example, cameras can be connected to sensors and other devices to provide a comprehensive view of an environment. Privacy and Ethical Concerns: The widespread use of video surveillance has raised privacy and ethical concerns. Regulations and standards related to data privacy and the use of facial recognition technology have become more prominent, leading to discussions about striking a balance between security and individual rights.

This market research report by Report Ocean Research includes a detailed segmentation of the global video surveillance market by component (hardware – network security cameras, network video recorders (NVRs), HD CCTV cameras, HD CCTV recorders, analogue security cameras & DVRs, Monitors, software – video management software, video analytics, and services), end-user – commercial, government, residential, education, industrial), and region (Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, MEA).

Overview: Global Video Surveillance Market

Video surveillance is an integral part of the security industry that assists in the protection of assets, facilities, and individuals. The video surveillance industry is around 30 years old and has witnessed a series of technological changes in terms of camera technology, content delivery, and transmission modes. Currently, the market for video surveillance is driven by increasing private & public security concerns along with the technology shift and changing business models. Earlier, only large entities were able to afford IP video surveillance; but due to the declining price of IP cameras and the proliferation of IP networks, the video surveillance industry is rapidly moving out from analog to IP network surveillance infrastructure as IP surveillance enhances the traditional monitoring and post-event investigation practices.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR395

In recent years, video surveillance is expanding beyond the traditional practice of monitoring only the critical infrastructure. The growing focus on integrating next-generation technologies, i.e., deep learning, analytics, AI, and cloud computing, is considerably increasing the scope of video surveillance applications – traffic monitoring, people-count, facial recognition, posture detection, heat map, post-forensic analytics, and lot more.

Few of the key factors driving the growth of the global video surveillance market include:

(1) Increasing investment to improve city surveillance

(2) Rising interest in intelligent video surveillance solutions

(3) Increasing penetration of IP cameras

Artificial intelligence (AI) technology is rapidly proliferating across industries. Advancements in AI technology and growing interest in integrating AI with video surveillance systems are certainly hybridizing the landscape of the video surveillance market. Integrating AI in surveillance applications in combination with the power of deep learning techniques helps to identify individuals, patterns, and trends across thousands of geolocation. Moving forward, AI and deep learning technology will become the foundations of modern surveillance systems. These systems are equipped to capture the unique features of the human face in real-time, make a comparison with the central database, and trigger an alarm when it detects the specific face of concern. These systems enable monitoring real-time data against specific parameters, i.e., real-time watchlist detection, which will automate and enhance city surveillance practices.

Currently, China dominates the global video surveillance market with the incorporation of advanced facial recognition powered by AI in surveillance applications, and the adoption is expected to spread across other countries. The increasing penetration of AI in surveillance applications is anticipated to increase the demand for front- and back-end surveillance devices with advanced functionalities in the coming years. Few of the prominent companies offering AI technologies for surveillance applications include Huawei, Hikvision, Dahua, ZTE, NEC Corporation, IBM, Palantir, and Cisco.

Market Segmentation: Global Video Surveillance Market

The global video surveillance market is segmented based on components, end-users, and regions. In terms of hardware components analysis, network security cameras dominated in 2018, contributing to $% of the total hardware market share and is anticipated to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing preference for video surveillance solutions with remote monitoring capabilities. Also, the penetration of network cameras is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period. In terms of end-user analysis, the commercial segment dominated with more than $% of the market share in 2018 and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. The residential segment is identified as the fastest-growing segment, i.e., CAGR of 18.0%, during the forecast period 2019-2025. Regional Outlook: Global Video Surveillance Market

The global video surveillance market is segmented in the regions of Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominates the global video surveillance market, contributing to $% share in 2018, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is mainly due to China’s dominance in video surveillance penetration, increasing investment in enhancing public security, and building security surveillance in other developing countries in the Asia Pacific region. Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors: Global Video Surveillance Market

The report covers and analyzes the global video surveillance market. Vendors are increasingly focusing on expanding their IP-based video surveillance solutions that offer lower installation cost, efficient scalability, and have a wider scope of automation, which embraces other security technology solutions, including access control, anti-intrusion, and others.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR395

Few of the Key Vendors in the Global Video Surveillance Market

– HANGZHOU HIKROBOT TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

– Axis Communications

– Robert Bosch GmbH

– Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.

– Motorola Solutions, Inc. (Avigilon)

– IDIS Ltd.

– Panasonic Corporation

– IndigoVision

– VIVOTEK Inc.

– Dynacolor, Inc.

Benefits:

The report on the video surveillance market by Report Ocean Research contains an in-depth analysis of vendors, which includes financial health, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, strategies, and views; and competitive landscape. The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the “global video surveillance market”. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an insight into the latest trends, current market scenario, and technologies related to the market. Besides, it helps the venture capitalists, video surveillance component manufacturers, video surveillance device manufacturers, software vendors, system integrators, and service providers to understand revenue opportunities across different segments to make better decisions.

Global Video Surveillance Market: Segmentation

– Global Video Surveillance Market, By Component

o Hardware

? Network Security Cameras

? Network Video Recorders (NVRs)

? HD CCTV Cameras

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR395

? HD CCTV Recorders

? Analogue Security Cameras & DVRs

? Monitors

? Others

o Software

? Video Management Software

? Video Analytics Software

o Services

– Global Video Surveillance Market, By End-user

o Commercial

o Government

o Residential

o Education

o Industrial

– Global Video Surveillance Market: By Geography

o Asia Pacific

o Americas

o Europe

o MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Key questions answered in the Market are:

What is the consumer buying behaviors and preferences in the market?

What are the key success factors and critical considerations for market entry or expansion?

What are the potential risks and challenges for market participants?

What are the investment opportunities and potential returns in the market?

What are the market segmentation strategies and target market identification?

What are the marketing and advertising strategies employed by successful market players?

What are the market entry barriers and competitive intensity?

What are the market forecasts and projections for the future?

What are the recommended strategies for market participants to achieve success?

Request full Report :– https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR395



About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com