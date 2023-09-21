Targeting the Skies: Rockets and Missiles Market Analysis 2031

Introduction

The global rockets and missiles market, valued at US$ 58.1 billion in 2021, is on an upward trajectory, poised to reach US$ 81.9 billion by 2030. This forecasted growth reflects a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Numerous factors are driving the growth of the global rockets and missiles market:

New-Generation Defense Systems: Increasing demand for advanced air and missile defense systems is a significant driver, responding to rising cross-border tensions and incidents related to terrorist attacks. Government Support: Strong government support, especially in the military sector, is bolstering market growth. Investments in missile development programs are increasing, further boosting the market. Cost Challenges: Despite these positive drivers, the high cost of missile technology poses a potential impediment to market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The rockets and missiles market remained a priority during the COVID-19 pandemic. While some military exercises and evaluations were reduced, supply-side disruptions were evident. Nonetheless, defense procurement, maintenance, and manufacturing remained essential, sustaining the market’s stability.

Regional Analysis

North America : North America is expected to dominate the rockets and missiles market, driven by substantial research and development activities focused on cost-effective propulsion technologies. The high defense budget in the United States offers significant growth opportunities.

: North America is expected to dominate the rockets and missiles market, driven by substantial research and development activities focused on cost-effective propulsion technologies. The high defense budget in the United States offers significant growth opportunities. Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience substantial market growth, fueled by increasing investments in defense, especially in China, India, and Russia. Technological advancements, such as India’s Agni-Prime missile, are contributing to regional growth.

Competitors in the Market

Key players in the global rockets and missiles market include:

BAE Systems

Bharat Dynamics

Boeing

Denel Dynamics

Frontier Electronic Systems

General Dynamics

Israel Aerospace

Leonardo

Lig Nex1

Lockheed Martin

MBDA Missiles Systems

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

Raytheon Technologies

Thales Group

The Boeing Company

Other prominent industry participants

Market Segmentation

The global rockets and missiles market is segmented based on Speed, Product, Propulsion Type, Launch Mode, and Region:

By Speed:

Subsonic

Supersonic

Hypersonic

By Product:

Cruise

Ballistic

Rockets

Torpedoes

By Propulsion Type:

Solid

Liquid

Hybrid

Ramjet

Turbojet

Scramjet

By Launch Mode:

Surface to Surface

Surface to Air

Air to Air

Air to Surface

Subsea to Surface

As the global rockets and missiles market continues to soar, it is driven by both defense priorities and geopolitical tensions. This report offers valuable insights into market dynamics, growth drivers, and regional trends that will navigate the future of the rockets and missiles industry.

