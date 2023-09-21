Targeting the Skies: Rockets and Missiles Market Analysis 2031

Introduction
The global rockets and missiles market, valued at US$ 58.1 billion in 2021, is on an upward trajectory, poised to reach US$ 81.9 billion by 2030. This forecasted growth reflects a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the period from 2022 to 2030.
Factors Influencing the Market
Numerous factors are driving the growth of the global rockets and missiles market:
- New-Generation Defense Systems: Increasing demand for advanced air and missile defense systems is a significant driver, responding to rising cross-border tensions and incidents related to terrorist attacks.
- Government Support: Strong government support, especially in the military sector, is bolstering market growth. Investments in missile development programs are increasing, further boosting the market.
- Cost Challenges: Despite these positive drivers, the high cost of missile technology poses a potential impediment to market growth.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The rockets and missiles market remained a priority during the COVID-19 pandemic. While some military exercises and evaluations were reduced, supply-side disruptions were evident. Nonetheless, defense procurement, maintenance, and manufacturing remained essential, sustaining the market’s stability.
Regional Analysis
- North America: North America is expected to dominate the rockets and missiles market, driven by substantial research and development activities focused on cost-effective propulsion technologies. The high defense budget in the United States offers significant growth opportunities.
- Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience substantial market growth, fueled by increasing investments in defense, especially in China, India, and Russia. Technological advancements, such as India’s Agni-Prime missile, are contributing to regional growth.
Competitors in the Market
Key players in the global rockets and missiles market include:
- BAE Systems
- Bharat Dynamics
- Boeing
- Denel Dynamics
- Frontier Electronic Systems
- General Dynamics
- Israel Aerospace
- Leonardo
- Lig Nex1
- Lockheed Martin
- MBDA Missiles Systems
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Rafael Advanced Defense Systems
- Raytheon Technologies
- Thales Group
- The Boeing Company
- Other prominent industry participants
Market Segmentation
The global rockets and missiles market is segmented based on Speed, Product, Propulsion Type, Launch Mode, and Region:
By Speed:
- Subsonic
- Supersonic
- Hypersonic
By Product:
- Cruise
- Ballistic
- Rockets
- Torpedoes
By Propulsion Type:
- Solid
- Liquid
- Hybrid
- Ramjet
- Turbojet
- Scramjet
By Launch Mode:
- Surface to Surface
- Surface to Air
- Air to Air
- Air to Surface
- Subsea to Surface
As the global rockets and missiles market continues to soar, it is driven by both defense priorities and geopolitical tensions. This report offers valuable insights into market dynamics, growth drivers, and regional trends that will navigate the future of the rockets and missiles industry.
