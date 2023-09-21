Polyvinyl Alcohol Market Trends to Boost Growth in Leading Industries by 2031

Report Ocean’s comprehensive analysis of the Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Market Report 2023 encompasses a wide array of market facets. These include market characteristics, size and growth prospects, segmentation, breakdowns by region and country, competitive landscape, market shares, prevailing trends, and strategic insights. Notably, the report delves into the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as contextualizes the analysis with reference to historical events.

Obtain a comprehensive report on the Polyvinyl Alcohol Market'

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Market is valued approximately USD 890 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.10% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Polyvinyl alcohol is used in a variety of applications, including ceramics, textiles, coatings, paper, and wood. The varied grades are beneficial in a variety of sectors. Furthermore, equivalent grades of the product can be utilized for a variety of end-uses. This characteristic has aided in increasing demand for PVA in recent years. The growing demand for bio-based polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) products is likely to drive the global market over the forecast period. PVA, a synthetic water-soluble polymer, has long been used as a fundamental element in formulation processes in a wide range of end-use sectors, including food packaging, construction, electronics, coatings, printing, textile, cosmetics, and paper. The food packaging sector drives demand for it since it is a material with great water solubility and biodegradability. Due to rigorous laws for its disposal and diminishing landfill availability, sustainable packaging of products is in great demand. Demand for packaging in many applications is being driven by multiple factors, including a rise in customer base, an increase in cost per package, and sustainability in major markets such as the United States, China, and India.

The key regions considered for the Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific emerged as the market leader. Product demand from different end-use industries, particularly paper, is likely to drive market expansion. Rising solid waste levels in this area are expected to drive polyvinyl alcohol demand in packaging applications. Furthermore, increased package innovation and rising customer demand for attributes such as safety, convenience, technology, and sustainability are likely to drive product demand throughout the projection period.

Major market players included in this report are:

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co.

Eastman Chemical Company

Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Sinopec Sichuan Vinylon

Anhui Wanwei Group Co., Ltd.

Merck KGaA

OCI Company Ltd

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By End-use:

Paper

Food Packaging

Construction

Electronics

Others

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

