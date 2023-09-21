Internet TV Market Future of Market Size How Data Analytics is Driving Business Growth

The Global “Internet TV Market” 2023 Research Report provides a comprehensive and professional analysis of the current market scenario. It examines the development plans, policies, manufacturing processes, and price structures related to Cognitive Informatics. The report analyzes various factors such as market growth, consumption volume, market size, revenue, market share, market trends, and industry cost structures from 2023 to 2031. It offers in-depth research on the global market and its competitive landscape. With a detailed analysis, this report assesses the market’s potential and future prospects from multiple perspectives.

Background

Traditional TV viewing methods encompass over-the-air broadcasts and cable TV. However, the advent of Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) and Internet TV has revolutionized the industry. IPTV and Internet TV utilize the internet to transmit content as data, rather than relying on satellite signals. IPTV operates on dedicated, private Internet Protocol (IP) networks and can continuously stream media. Internet TV, on the other hand, uses the general internet and is accessible via TVs, PCs, and smartphones. It also produces its content, like Netflix’s original series. This report focuses solely on Internet TV, excluding revenue generated from IPTV, cable TV, and over-the-air broadcasts.

Market Overview

The global Internet TV market is projected to surpass $170 billion by 2025, driven primarily by the increasing demand for video-on-demand (VOD). VOD’s flexibility has attracted a growing number of viewers, spurring demand for Internet TV.

Challenges

However, one major challenge facing the global Internet TV market is the absence of an integrated platform for content delivery. Many production houses are planning to limit content to their own Internet TV services to boost revenue. This trend reduces the variety of content available on Internet TV services and may require viewers to subscribe to multiple services, which could be costly, particularly for middle-class families in developing economies. Weak internet infrastructure and unreliable connections also pose challenges, especially during live streaming.

Geographic Analysis

Geographically, the Americas, led by the US, dominate the global Internet TV market. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, including China, South Korea, Japan, Australia, and India, is experiencing significant growth.

Segmentation

Type of Content: The market is divided into Content-on-Demand and Live Streaming, with high demand for VOD driving the former and news and sports content dominating the latter.

The market is divided into Content-on-Demand and Live Streaming, with high demand for VOD driving the former and news and sports content dominating the latter. Revenue Source: Internet TV revenue comes from Subscription-based, Advertisement-based, and Transaction-based models. Subscription-based and Advertisement-based sources contribute significantly to the market.

Key Players

Major companies dominating the global Internet TV market include AT&T, The Walt Disney Company, Sony, Alphabet, Dish Network, CBS Corporation, Amazon, Netflix, Alibaba Group, and Baidu. Other notable players include Lions Gate Entertainment, Tencent, PCCW Media Group, Viacom 18, Reliance Entertainment, Iflix, Icflix, Philo, FuboTV, and Eros Entertainment.

Market Growth

According to Report ocean Research, the global Internet TV market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025.

Conclusion

