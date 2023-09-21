Osteoporosis Drugs Market Future-Proofing Your Business with Market Size A Comprehensive Guide

The Global “Osteoporosis Drugs Market” 2023 Research Report provides a comprehensive and professional analysis of the current market scenario. It examines the development plans, policies, manufacturing processes, and price structures related to Cognitive Informatics. The report analyzes various factors such as market growth, consumption volume, market size, revenue, market share, market trends, and industry cost structures from 2023 to 2031. It offers in-depth research on the global market and its competitive landscape. With a detailed analysis, this report assesses the market’s potential and future prospects from multiple perspectives.

This comprehensive report provides a detailed analysis of the global osteoporosis drugs market, including insights into its drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, and forecasts up to 2025. The report segments the market based on drug class (Bisphosphonates, Parathyroid Hormone Therapy, Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulator, RANK Ligand Inhibitors, Biosimilars, and Others) and regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Market Overview

The global osteoporosis drugs market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. Osteoporosis is characterized by low bone mass and structural deterioration of bone tissue, leading to increased bone fragility and the risk of fractures, particularly in the spine, hip, and wrist. This disease primarily affects the elderly, especially women who have undergone menopause.

Factors driving market growth include the rising prevalence of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women, a growing aging population, and increased public awareness of osteoporosis care. However, patent expirations and drug-related side effects, such as nausea, difficulty swallowing, heartburn, and gastric ulcers, could hinder market growth. Nevertheless, increased investment in research and development for drug discovery and development, along with rising healthcare expenditure, is expected to boost the osteoporosis drugs market in the coming years.

Market Insights

The International Osteoporosis Foundation estimates that over 200 million individuals worldwide suffer from osteoporosis. Notably, around 30% of all postmenopausal women in the US and Europe have osteoporosis. According to the National Institute of Health, about 53 million people in the US are either living with osteoporosis or are at increased risk due to low bone mass. The substantial patient base ensures continuous market growth during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025.

Key players in the market, including Amgen, Inc., Eli Lilly & Company Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Radius Health, Inc., and Merck & Co., contribute significantly to industry revenue.

Geographic Analysis

North America: Dominated the market in 2018 with a share of over 40% and is expected to maintain its position throughout the forecast period. Established medical infrastructure, a growing patient base for osteoporosis, and the presence of renowned players in the commercialization of branded therapeutics make North America a dominant shareholder.

Accounted for over 20% of the global market in 2018. Asia Pacific: Projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Drug Class

Bisphosphonates: Accounted for the largest share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a low-single-digit CAGR by 2025.

Accounted for the largest share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a low-single-digit CAGR by 2025. Biosimilars: Expected to exhibit high growth during the forecast period, with the patent expiration of leading osteoporosis drugs opening the door for biosimilars.

Competitive Landscape

The market is steadily growing at a CAGR of 4.3%. New drug approvals, collaborations, and the development of osteoporosis drugs due to increased global incidence are driving this growth. Notable developments include:

Evenity Approval: FDA approved Evenity (romosozumab) for postmenopausal osteoporosis treatment in April 2019 for those who have failed or are intolerant to other osteoporosis therapies.

FDA approved Evenity (romosozumab) for postmenopausal osteoporosis treatment in April 2019 for those who have failed or are intolerant to other osteoporosis therapies. Bazestar Launch: South Korean-based Yuyu Pharmaceutical launched Bazestar for osteoporosis treatment in late 2018. This selective estrogen receptor modulator is used to treat and prevent osteoporosis in postmenopausal women.

South Korean-based Yuyu Pharmaceutical launched Bazestar for osteoporosis treatment in late 2018. This selective estrogen receptor modulator is used to treat and prevent osteoporosis in postmenopausal women. R&D Investments: Leading vendors are heavily investing in R&D to develop new drugs. For instance, Sandoz initiated a clinical study for its proposed biosimilar denosumab for osteoporosis in July 2019. AryoGen Pharmed in Iran is conducting phase III trials for a biosimilar Prolia.

Conclusion

This report aims to define, analyze, and forecast the global osteoporosis drugs market, with a focus on segments such as drug class and region. It provides key stakeholders with insights into market trends, drivers, investments, and government initiatives in the medical devices segment. Moreover, the report highlights major challenges impacting market growth and identifies key business opportunities for stakeholders aiming to expand their presence in this market.

Report Contents

Vendor Analysis: Financial status, business units, SWOT analysis, business strategies, and viewpoints.

Financial status, business units, SWOT analysis, business strategies, and viewpoints. Competitive Landscape: M&A, joint ventures, collaborations, and competitor comparison analysis.

M&A, joint ventures, collaborations, and competitor comparison analysis. Vendor Profiles: For privately held companies, financial information and segment revenue details may be limited.

