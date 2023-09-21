Global Connected Car Market Analysis 2022-2030

Introduction

The global Connected Car Market is on a trajectory of significant growth, with projections indicating that it will achieve a value of USD 64.2 billion by 2030, up from an estimated USD 27.0 billion in 2021. This impressive growth, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.5% from 2022 to 2030, can be attributed to several key factors. These include the implementation of stringent safety regulations, increased adoption of high-end and luxury vehicles, and the growing embrace of integrated connectivity in the automotive industry.

Key Market Players

Leading players shaping the Connected Car Market include:

Continental Bosch HARMAN Airbiquity Visteon Cloudmade Intellias Verizon

Market Segmentation

This comprehensive report provides detailed segmentation of the Connected Car Market:

By Service ICE & EV

OTA (Over-The-Air Updates)

Navigation

Cybersecurity

Multimedia Streaming

Social Media Integration

E-Call

Autopilot

Home Integration

By Hardware

Intelligent Antenna

Telematics Control Unit

Keyless Entry System

By Form

Embedded

Tethered

Integrated

By End Market

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Aftermarket

By Transponder

Onboard Unit

Roadside Unit

By Network

DSRC (Dedicated Short-Range Communication)

Cellular

By EV (Electric Vehicle) Service

Navigation

Remote Diagnostics

Multimedia Streaming

Cybersecurity

Regional Analysis

The market is analyzed across various regions, each with its unique characteristics:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Study Timeline

The report covers the following timeframes:

Historical year : 2017, 2020

: 2017, 2020 Base year : 2021

: 2021 Forecast period: 2022 to 2030

Target Audience

This report is intended for various stakeholders, including:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Conclusion

The global Connected Car Market is experiencing remarkable growth, driven by stringent safety regulations, increased adoption of high-end vehicles, and the integration of connectivity solutions. Key players are actively shaping this market, offering numerous opportunities for stakeholders and investors. As the automotive industry continues to evolve, connected cars are expected to play an increasingly central role.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Strategic Direction: This research report provides insightful analysis and strategic advice for senior executives, decision-makers, professionals, sales managers, and other market stakeholders working in this space. It aids in decision-making and offers strategic recommendations for product advancements.

Comprehensive Analysis: Both economic and non-economic aspects are taken into account in the report’s thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. For a complete knowledge of market dynamics, it contains a segment breakdown with market evaluations expressed in terms of value (USD Billion) for each segment.

Growth Opportunities: The research highlights the geographies and market categories predicted to expand at the highest rates, potentially positioning them to dominate their respective markets. It offers a thorough examination of consumption trends in various geographic areas and highlights the variables affecting regional market trends.

Competitive Landscape: The competitive landscape section lists the top market rivals and discusses current business expansions, collaborations, product launches, and acquisitions. This data makes it easier to evaluate significant players’ market positions.

Detailed Company Profiles: These include their company description, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis, providing a thorough picture of the major market participants. Stakeholders are able to assess the advantages and disadvantages of the leading market players due to these profiles.

Future Market Outlook: The study presents recent trends, growth prospects, drivers, challenges, and restraints in both emerging and developed regions. It also includes current and future market outlooks. It gives stakeholders knowledge of potential industry trends and aids in their prediction of upcoming market dynamics.

Industry Analysis: Using Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, the research provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, looking at factors such as the bargaining power of customers and suppliers, rivalry among businesses, the threat of alternative products, and the threat of new entrants. This research helps to comprehend how fiercely the market is competitive.

Value Chain Insights: Through a thorough examination of the value chain, the research offers insightful information about the market. This aids stakeholders in comprehending the main processes and actors involved in the creation and supply of the good or service.

