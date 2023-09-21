Post Malone's 1st concert in Taiwan draws 18,000 fans

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — American rapper Austin Richard Post, better known by his stage name Post Malone, took the stage before 18,000 fans in Taipei on Wednesday night (Sept. 20).

Malone made his debut performance in Taiwan as part of his world tour, "Post Malone: If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying Tour." The entire show was brought to Taipei keeping all of its original specifications.

It drew over 18,000 fans who packed the venue at the Nangang Exhibition Center, per NOWnews. Malone's concert lasted for 120 minutes, and he enthusiastically engaged with his fans, taking selfies, posing for photos, and signing autographs.

His friendly, down-to-earth demeanor reportedly sent his fans at the venue "into a frenzy."



Post Malone sings at first concert in Taiwan. (Live Nation Taiwan photo)

The tour began in Indiana and made its way through Central and South America before reaching Asia. Tickets for the Taipei show sold out almost immediately.

During the show, Malone performed a string of his hit songs, including "Psycho," "Rockstar," "Circles," "Sunflower," and many more. While performing "I Like You" he was so immersed in the performance that he momentarily lost himself.

Just before singing his hit song "Congratulations," he said that if fans have a friend who is going through tough times or feeling to give them a hug. He told them to do what they want to do to the best of their abilities and to not let anyone stop them.



Post Malone makes heart gesture for crowd. (Live Nation Taiwan photo)

At the end of the show, Malone stepped down from the stage and walked into the crowd. This ignited another wave of screams and excitement from the crowd.

Throughout the entire performance, he alternated between high-energy songs that turned the venue into a "massive party" and moments where he used his acoustic guitar and heartfelt vocals.