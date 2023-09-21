Alexa
Man sets fire to scooter in central Taiwan

Act of vehicular arson also caused family home to go up in flames

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/21 12:26
Man sets fire to scooter and burns down a house. (Changhua Fire Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man surnamed Wang (王) was angered after police confiscated his license for driving a scooter while intoxicated, leading him to set fire to his scooter at 6 a.m. on Thursday (Sept. 21).

Flames from his scooter raged out of control, reaching the family’s sheet metal house nearby. Soon the fire caused the entire residence on Zhangnan Road in Changhua City to become engulfed in flames, per UDN.

32 firefighters were deployed to the scene. They used a circular saw to cut their way into the residence, finding the residence unoccupied, extinguishing the fire in one hour.

No one was hurt or injured. Firefighters did make note of the burned scooter close to the residence.

Outside view of residence engulfed in flames. (Changhua Fire Department photo)

House is gutted by flames. (Changhua Fire Department photo)

Firefighters suspected the fire could have been caused by faulty wiring. However, upon interrogating the father, he admitted his son may have caused the fire, an assertion backed up by evidence of the burned scooter near the house.

Surveillance cameras at a nearby intersection were used in the fire investigation. As of press time, the son, who is 45 years old, is wanted for questioning by police.

Fire consumes sheet metal residence. (Changhua Fire Department photo)
