China sends 20 military aircraft, 7 naval ships around Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 20 Chinese military aircraft and seven naval vessels around the country on Thursday (Sept. 21).

The defense ministry said that 20 People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) military aircraft and seven People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels were detected. Of the detected aircraft, 10 crossed the median line or entered the southwest sector of Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

The aircraft tracked in the ADIZ included two Harbin BZK-005 Reconnaissance (RECCE) drones, one Harbin Z-9 (Z-9 ASW) anti-submarine warfare helicopter, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare aircraft (Y-8 ASW), and six Shenyang J-16 fighters.

According to the flight path map, one Harbin BZK-005 drone crossed the northern sector of the median line, while another crossed the southern sector of the line. The Z-9 helicopter was detected making a short flight in the southwest section of the ADIZ.

The Y-8 ASW entered the southwest zone of the ADIZ just off the southern tip of the median line before returning to the Taiwan Strait. The six J-16 fighter jets flew in the far southwest corner of the ADIZ to the northeast of the Dongsha Islands.

The MND said it monitored the situation with its intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance system and, in response, scrambled combat patrol aircraft, dispatched naval vessels, and deployed land-based air defense missile systems.

Since September 2020, Beijing has increasingly employed the use of "gray zone tactics" in the form of deployments of military aircraft and naval vessels over the median line and inside Taiwan's ADIZ. According to CSIS, gray zone tactics are “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resorting to direct and sizable use of force."



Flight paths of PLAAF aircraft as of 6 a.m. Thursday. (MND image)