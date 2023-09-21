FBS and Thai Influencer Trader Mait Team Up to Empower Traders Through Data-Driven Strategies

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach - 21 September 2023 - FBS, a leading international online trading platform, announces its long-term partnership with Trader Mait, a rising YouTube influencer from Thailand who is particularly known for his insightful content on personal finance and trading. In July 2023, Trader Mait took on the role of FBS brand ambassador in Thailand, joining efforts to enhance trading education accessibility.



FBS and Trader Mait share their vision of opening the world of trading to the general public. As part of this collaboration, and with the support of FBS, Trader Mait delivers engaging educational videos, trading insights and cases based on his experience. FBS-branded content focuses on topics ranging from Trading Psychology and Risk Management to strategies for Growing One's Trading Portfolio and Trading Full-Time.



"At FBS, we believe that trading education is fundamental to successful trading. We are excited to have Trader Mait as the FBS brand ambassador and eagerly welcome him to our team. Trader Mait’s dedication to explaining complex concepts in simple terms and desire to educate people strongly resonates with our values," said Ksenia Molodkina, Strategic Marketing Director FBS.



Speaking about the partnership Trader Mait adds, "I am very excited to collaborate with FBS. Together, we can make a much more significant impact and reach out to a greater number of traders here in Thailand and the neighboring countries. What we’re doing aims to support ordinary citizens as they’re entering the world of financial markets."



As the partnership unfolds, FBS and Trader Mait aim to empower individuals with skills and more expert content essential for informed decision-making and risk management in trading.



To learn more about FBS, visit www.fbs.com/news.



About FBS

FBS is a licensed worldwide broker with over 14 years of experience and more than 75 international awards. FBS is steadily developing as one of the market’s most trusted brokers, with its traders numbering more than 27,000,000 and its partners exceeding 500,000 around the globe. The annual trading volume of FBS clients is over $8.9 trillion. FBS is also the Official Partner of Leicester City Football Club.