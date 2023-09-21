Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Galatasaray stages late rally to draw 2-2 with 10-man FC Copenhagen in Champions League

By Associated Press
2023/09/21 03:12
Galatasaray players celebrate with Galatasaray's Tete, right, who scored his side's second goal during their Champions League Group A soccer match bet...
Galatasaray's Sacha Boey, left, celebrates scoring his side's first goal with Galatasaray's Tanguy Ndombele, right, during the Champions League Group ...
Copenhagen's Elias Jelert is shown a red card and is sent off the pitch by referee Georgi Kabakov of Bulgaria during their Champions League Group A so...
Galatasaray's goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, rear, and Galatasaray's Abdulkerim Bardakci fail to prevent Copenhagen's Diogo Goncalves from scoring the s...
Copenhagen's Diogo Goncalves, who scored his side's second goal, second right, celebrates with Copenhagen's Mohamed Elyounoussi who scored the opening...
Copenhagen players celebrate scoring their side's second goal during their Champions League Group A soccer match between Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen...
Copenhagen's Elias Achouri shoots on goal as Galatasaray's Kerem Demirbay, left and Galatasaray's Sacha Boey, right, try and block the shot during the...

Galatasaray players celebrate with Galatasaray's Tete, right, who scored his side's second goal during their Champions League Group A soccer match bet...

Galatasaray's Sacha Boey, left, celebrates scoring his side's first goal with Galatasaray's Tanguy Ndombele, right, during the Champions League Group ...

Copenhagen's Elias Jelert is shown a red card and is sent off the pitch by referee Georgi Kabakov of Bulgaria during their Champions League Group A so...

Galatasaray's goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, rear, and Galatasaray's Abdulkerim Bardakci fail to prevent Copenhagen's Diogo Goncalves from scoring the s...

Copenhagen's Diogo Goncalves, who scored his side's second goal, second right, celebrates with Copenhagen's Mohamed Elyounoussi who scored the opening...

Copenhagen players celebrate scoring their side's second goal during their Champions League Group A soccer match between Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen...

Copenhagen's Elias Achouri shoots on goal as Galatasaray's Kerem Demirbay, left and Galatasaray's Sacha Boey, right, try and block the shot during the...

ISTANBUL, Turkey (AP) — Galatasaray scored twice from the 86th minute to salvage a 2-2 draw with 10-man FC Copenhagen on Wednesday in a Champions League group where they are outsiders up against Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

In a thrilling finish at the Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex, Sacha Boey reduced Galatasaray’s deficit by drilling a shot into the roof of the net before substitute Tete met a cross from Wilfried Zaha with a left-footed volley from the edge of the area in the 88th.

Copenhagen, playing its second straight season in the Champions League, was coping well until the red card to defender Elias Jelert for a second booking in the 73rd.

Mohamed Elyounoussi chested down and shot home powerfully in the 35th to put the Danish champions in front and Diogo Gonçalves added the second in the 58th after Copenhagen broke the offside trap.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer