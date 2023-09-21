Galatasaray stages late rally to draw 2-2 with 10-man FC Copenhagen in Champions League

ISTANBUL, Turkey (AP) — Galatasaray scored twice from the 86th minute to salvage a 2-2 draw with 10-man FC Copenhagen on Wednesday in a Champions League group where they are outsiders up against Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

In a thrilling finish at the Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex, Sacha Boey reduced Galatasaray’s deficit by drilling a shot into the roof of the net before substitute Tete met a cross from Wilfried Zaha with a left-footed volley from the edge of the area in the 88th.

Copenhagen, playing its second straight season in the Champions League, was coping well until the red card to defender Elias Jelert for a second booking in the 73rd.

Mohamed Elyounoussi chested down and shot home powerfully in the 35th to put the Danish champions in front and Diogo Gonçalves added the second in the 58th after Copenhagen broke the offside trap.

