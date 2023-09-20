Samoa brings in 3 France-based pros for Rugby World Cup match with Argentina

SAINT-ETIENNE, France (AP) — Samoa brought in three of its France-based professionals to face Argentina in a key Rugby World Cup match on Friday in Saint-Etienne.

Stade Francais tighthead prop Paul Alo-Emile, who came off the bench in the opening win over Chile last week, and Toulon lock Brian Alainu'u'ese both played for Samoa through the Pacific Nations Cup.

Montpellier wing Ben Lam will play his first test this year. Danny Toala has dropped to the reserves.

Alo-Emile swapped with Chile starter Michael Ala'alatoa, and Alainu’u’ese's recall forced Theo McFarland to shift from the second row to the blindside flank and Taleni Agaese Seu to the reserves.

Also on the bench came prop Charlie Faumuina, the former 50-cap All Black, scrumhalf Melani Matavao, the only Samoa-based player in the squad, and Moana Pasifika flyhalf D'Angelo Leuila ahead of Lima Sopoaga.

Samoa is vying mainly with Argentina and England to be one of two teams to advance from Pool D. Samoa hasn't reached the quarterfinals since 1995, before the game went fully professional.

Samoa: Duncan Paia'aua, Nigel Ah-Wong, Ulupano Seuteni, Tumua Manu, Ben Lam, Christian Leali’ifano, Jonathan Taumateine; Steven Luatua, Fritz Lee, Theo McFarland, Chris Vui (captain), Brian Alainu'u'ese, Paul Alo-Emile, Seilala Lam, James Lay. Reserves: Sama Malolo, Charlie Faumuina, Michael Ala'alatoa, Taleni Agaese Seu, Sa Jordan Taufua, Melani Matavao, D'Angelo Leuila, Danny Toala.

