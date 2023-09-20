Marseille coach Marcelino steps down amid tensions between fans and club management

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Marseille coach Marcelino stepped down Wednesday after less than three months in charge amid tensions with fans who complained this week about the team's poor showing since the start of the season, and the way the club is run.

Marcelino's departure was announced on the eve of Marseille's Europa League game at Ajax, and only days before the French league's biggest game against rival Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

The former Athletic Bilbao coach had replaced Igor Tudor in June after Marseille secured a third-place finish in the league

“Olympique de Marseille considers that the events of Sept. 18 do not allow Marcelino and his technical staff to carry out the role for which they were hired in the best possible conditions,” the club said. “As a consequence of this deplorable situation, Marcelino and his staff will not continue their mission at Olympique de Marseille.”

It was not immediately clear who would be in charge of the team against Ajax.

The announcement followed a meeting Monday between Marseille president Pablo Longoria, several directors and groups of supporters, who hold considerable weight at Marseille.

During the talks, fans castigated the board and asked for its departure. They complained about the team's recent displays, but also criticized Longoria's policies, including the frequent changes of coach and players, and the running of the women's and youth teams.

Under Marcelino, Marseille failed to qualify for the lucrative group stage of the Champions League after losing a playoff against Panathinaikos. The nine-time French champions are unbeaten in five league matches this season, two points behind leader Monaco. But the team has failed to impress and players were whistled last week at the Velodrome following their goalless draw with Toulouse.

Once a powerhouse of French soccer, Marseille is the only French team to win the Champions League, back in 1993. But it hasn’t won the domestic league title since 2010, while PSG established its dominance, winning the league nine times in the last 11 years to set a French record with 11 titles.

Since American owner Frank McCourt bought Marseille in 2016, the club has failed to build a long-running form of stability, with a succession of coaches and crisis that sometimes turned violent.

After Monday's meeting, Marseille said in a statement that the supporters' association had threatened “a war” against board members if they did not resign.

“The OM board of directors believes in a transparent and regular relationship with its supporters, and everyone at the club — players, staff and management — considers that criticism is an integral part of the role and honor of representing OM on and off the field,” the club said. “On the other hand, the OM directorate cannot accept personal threats. Its members cannot tolerate individual attacks and any form of unfounded public defamation.”

