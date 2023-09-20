Tottenham's Ivan Perisic suffers ACL injury in training

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham wing-back Ivan Perisic has suffered an ACL injury to his right knee, the Premier League club said Wednesday.
Spurs said Perisic would undergo surgery to repair a “complex” injury sustained in non-contact training.
It was not said how long the Croatia international would be out of action.
The 34-year-old Perisic has been involved in every game for the London club this season, but his only start came in the League Cup against Fulham.
His absence will be a blow to Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou, who has made an impressive start since taking over in the off-season.
Second-place Spurs is undefeated in the league, two points behind leader Manchester City.
Perisic joined Spurs from Inter Milan last year and has made 50 appearances, scoring one goal.
